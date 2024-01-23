Projekt Planerare / Projektcontroller
2024-01-23
Responsibility
Responsible for planning and scheduling of different project workloads (create, maintain, review)
Collect and analyze information to prepare status reports
Evaluate current procedures and recommend changes to streamline project planning and planning
Monitor schedule compliance levels and identify causes of completion deficits.
Collaborate with project managers and engineers to discuss the project's progress and address any problems that arise.
Collaborate with external contractors and suppliers for associated scheduling and planning
Present information for internal meetings about the projects
Produce tenders to support tenders
• Experience in Excel: at a minimum know data summing and graphing techniques
Understands change processes and can help with change work in projects
Experienced in schedule forecasting techniques and project WBS setup.
Requirement
Strong problem solving
Strong communication including writing reports and presenting
Understand technical principles
Methodical approach
Excellent IT skills and relevant knowledge of planning software including MS Project and Primavera P6
Ability to remain calm under pressure
Work as part of a team and individually
7+ years of experience ( In heavy Infrastucture or Constrcution is a plus)
Ability to apply critical path, method planning techniques to develop detail engineering and installation, project networks and schedules. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31
E-post: info@afnord.se
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afnord AB
(org.nr 559005-8136), http://www.afnord.se
