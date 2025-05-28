UI Designer to an investment firm
Step into a key design role with our client's forward-thinking Process Digitalization team - as a UI Designer, you'll take the lead in crafting smart, elegant interfaces that turn complex workflows into seamless, empowering user experiences.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a driven and self-starting UI designer to join our client and take the lead on interface design within their Process Digitalization team, from now until October 2025. You will play a key role in delivering initiatives that require both a solid design foundation and creative execution.
You'll be part of a collaborative and driven team, working closely with PM and developers from day one to shape thoughtful, user-centered design solutions and bring ideas to life through close teamwork. The team builds self-service tools that enable internal users to manage complex workflows without support. That makes intuitive, accessible, and elegant UI design highly important. A key part of your mission will be designing intuitive self-service experiences that empower users and reduce friction in our products, both existing and new.
You are offered
• An impactful design role where your work directly improves internal user experiences and simplifies complex workflows through intuitive self-service tools.
• A collaborative and forward-thinking environment, working closely with product managers and developers from day one to shape user-centered solutions and bring ideas to life.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you. This is an assignment at our client, with your employment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Responsible for delivering clickable prototypes in Figma for both ongoing and upcoming initiatives
• Design clear and accessible interfaces for data-rich views, ensuring a user-friendly experience
• Documenting UI patterns and supporting developers during the implementation phase
• Gather feedback and continuously refine the design across sprints to ensure high-quality, user-centered solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 5+ years of experience in UI or product design for web-based tools
• Expert in Figma with a strong portfolio of responsive UI and interactive prototypes
• Proven experience designing SaaS or enterprise interfaces
• Confident communicator, English, both visually and verbally
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience or knowledge in motion design
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Optimistic
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
We are looking for you who have a strong passion for Design and intuitive UI. We also believe you have a collaborative mindset with a drive to co-creating solutions alongside PM and developers.
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
