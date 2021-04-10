UCG 040901 Developer C Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040901 Developer C Embedded
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-10

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.

Required experience for this role:
* experience of embedded development
* Experience from development using C
* Debugging of embedded systems
* Understanding of microprocessor and system-on-chip architectures
* General hardware experience
* Experience with Real-Time Operating Systems
* Experience from Agile methodologies
Working language: English/Swedish

Wanted competence
* Wireless communication experience, mesh
* RS232/485/I2C communication
* RFID/NFC/BLE technologies, communication stacks and protocols
* IoT communication technologies, TCP/IP Networking, CoAP, Security and Protocol Design and Specification
* Embedded security and cryptography knowledge, symmetric and asymmetric techniques

About the position:
* Work as C embedded developer to develop and maintain applications
* Will be working an agile team
* Team working with design of IoT applications
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap

