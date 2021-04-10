UCG 040901 Developer C Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040901 Developer C Embedded
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-10
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
experience of embedded development
Experience from development using C
Debugging of embedded systems
Understanding of microprocessor and system-on-chip architectures
General hardware experience
Experience with Real-Time Operating Systems
Experience from Agile methodologies
Working language: English/Swedish
Wanted competence
Wireless communication experience, mesh
RS232/485/I2C communication
RFID/NFC/BLE technologies, communication stacks and protocols
IoT communication technologies, TCP/IP Networking, CoAP, Security and Protocol Design and Specification
Embedded security and cryptography knowledge, symmetric and asymmetric techniques
About the position:
Work as C embedded developer to develop and maintain applications
Will be working an agile team
Team working with design of IoT applications
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5683415
Sökord
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-10
Visa alla elektronikjobb i Järfälla, Sollentuna, Upplands-Bro, Danderyd
Visa alla jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB i Järfälla
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
experience of embedded development
Experience from development using C
Debugging of embedded systems
Understanding of microprocessor and system-on-chip architectures
General hardware experience
Experience with Real-Time Operating Systems
Experience from Agile methodologies
Working language: English/Swedish
Wanted competence
Wireless communication experience, mesh
RS232/485/I2C communication
RFID/NFC/BLE technologies, communication stacks and protocols
IoT communication technologies, TCP/IP Networking, CoAP, Security and Protocol Design and Specification
Embedded security and cryptography knowledge, symmetric and asymmetric techniques
About the position:
Work as C embedded developer to develop and maintain applications
Will be working an agile team
Team working with design of IoT applications
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-10
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5683415
Sökord