UCG 040901 Developer C Embedded - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos United Consultants Group Ucg AB

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-10UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:experience of embedded developmentExperience from development using CDebugging of embedded systemsUnderstanding of microprocessor and system-on-chip architecturesGeneral hardware experienceExperience with Real-Time Operating SystemsExperience from Agile methodologiesWorking language: English/SwedishWanted competenceWireless communication experience, meshRS232/485/I2C communicationRFID/NFC/BLE technologies, communication stacks and protocolsIoT communication technologies, TCP/IP Networking, CoAP, Security and Protocol Design and SpecificationEmbedded security and cryptography knowledge, symmetric and asymmetric techniquesAbout the position:Work as C embedded developer to develop and maintain applicationsWill be working an agile teamTeam working with design of IoT applicationsLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-10Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5683415