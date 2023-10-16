Two postdoc positions: UV-blue surface-emitting lasers
2023-10-16
As the successful candidate you will play an essential role in the development of blue and UV VCSELs or PCSELs. These devices have potential applications in disinfection, medical analysis and treatment, material processing, visualisation technologies, biological and chemical research, etc. You will be given the opportunity to work in one of the world-leading groups in the area and combine device characterization with simulations or device fabrication, in close collaboration with other partners who are experts on epitaxial growth.
Information about the division and the department
The Photonics Laboratory at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2), with about 35 researchers, is working on optoelectronics, ultrafast optics and fiber-optical communication. A strong research focus is on ultraviolet (UV) and blue surface-emitting devices, such as vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs), photonic-crystal surface emitting lasers (PCSELs), light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and resonant-cavity LEDs (RCLEDs). Our expertise is in device design and simulation, laser fabrication, and material and device characterization. We have developed a novel thin-film lift-off process for AlGaN-materials based on electrochemical etching, which allows integration of III-nitride thin films with various photonic structures, such as dielectric cavities with improved quality factor. These have enabled us to demonstrate the world's first blue VCSEL with a high-contrast grating for polarization pinning, thin-film flip-chip UVB LEDs and the shortest emission wavelength from an optically pumped VCSEL at 310 nm. We are now expanding our team to push the development of our UV and blue-emitting VCSELs and PCSELs, where our long-term goals are to demonstrate electrically injected deep-UV VCSELs and PCSELs.
Major responsibilities
We are looking for two postdocs with different expertise. The first position is focused on fabrication and characterization of blue and UV VCSELs, using state-of-the-art equipment in our clean room. The second position is partially theoretical, focusing on simulations, but also characterization of blue and UV PCSELs. The work will be conducted in close collaboration with external partners who develop and grow the epitaxial material. In these positions, teaching is not required.
Qualifications
By the starting date in January - June 2024, you must have a PhD degree, with knowledge in semiconductor device simulations, fabrication, or characterization, preferably involving III-nitride-materials. Hands-on experience in photonic crystal simulations, or (photo)electrochemical etching of III-nitrides will be a strong merit. Knowledge about epitaxial growth of III-nitrides is also regarded as an asset. Important personal qualities are enthusiasm, ability to drive and conclude projects independently, creativity and problem-solving ability. Good cooperation and social abilities are also appreciated. Excellent communication skills in spoken and written English are necessary.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230600 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Copy of PhD thesis (or link to it) if available
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Application deadline: 2023-11-30
For questions, please contact:
Professor Åsa Haglund, Photonics Laboratory,asa.haglund@chalmers.se
, +46(0)31-772 1592
