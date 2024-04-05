Asset Engineer Malmö
2024-04-05
Enercon has an open position (temporary) as Asset Engineer
About being an Asset Engineer
As an Asset Engineer, you are the technical expert to all stakeholders during the entire wind farm lifecycle. You are responsible for the wind farm performance how it is sold and warranted. This involves addressing customer queries on the technical performance and monitoring any deviations in the technical performance in order to improve the overall business case of a wind farm.
The role will require:
Monitoring and optimization of the agreed wind farm services including reporting performance deviations.
Processing of ongoing expert reports of the associated wind farm projects.
Contributing to the development of new methods and processes for the holistic improvement of the qualitative and efficient handling of technical questions.
Being the "communication hub" in the event of damage and disruption within the project organization.
Evaluation and data-entry of expert reports.
Doing analysis and subsequent display for presentations of wind farm performance data.
Supervision of inspections including drawing up protocols carefully.
Asset Engineer profile
Technical related degree/education
3 years' of work-experience, preferably in the wind industry
Some experience of project management
Analytical and commercial mind-set, solution oriented and communicative
English and Swedish are required. Other languages are advantageous.
Benefits at Enercon Malmö
Flexible working hours with the option to work from home for a good work-life balance
Integration into a dynamic team in an innovative company
Internal and external opportunities for further education
Is this in line with your profile? Please apply with your cv and letter in English before the 30th of April. Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the end date if we have moved forward to the screening or interview step.
About ENERCON: Innovative ideas are the hallmark of our successes and move us on. We are passionate about realizing wind energy projects across the globe and meeting tomorrow's energy technology challenges. You and your engagement can contribute to shape the future of renewable energies. For more than 35 years, ENERCON has been among the technology leaders in the wind energy sector. We were the first manufacturer of wind energy converters to rely on a gearless drive design, which is a hallmark of all ENERCON wind energy converters. ENERCON is a pioneer also in the fields of rotor blade engineering, control systems or grid connection technology and keeps proving its great innovation capacity through a variety of new technological developments. Så ansöker du
