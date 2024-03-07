Two full-time positions as a Research Assistant
Both positions are of limited duration - starting late August 2024 and lasting until next summer, at most to July 31, 2025.
The posts will be based at the SSE premises in the heart of Stockholm. We offer competitive salaries with additional pension and social security contributions.
The primary task of the Research Assistant (RA) will be to assist faculty at the Department of Economics in research related tasks. This can, for example, consist of preparing data sets, implementing econometric analysis, working on developing questionnaires, help in making presentations, figures or surveying parts of a literature. One of the RA positions will also work as a teaching assistant for two BSc- or MSc courses during the academic year.
Good knowledge of Stata or R (statistical software packages) is essential. Familiarity with other research tools such as Matlab or LateX or computing languages such as Python or Julia is an advantage. Applicants should have at least a bachelor's degree in Economics or Finance by the time that the positions start but more advanced studies are a merit.
Research Assistants are offered an office and considered an integral part of the research environment at the department. The positions offer a pathway to doctoral studies through a direct engagement in research and personal mentorship from faculty. They are also attractive as an intermediate step for other careers. Past candidates have gone on to reputed PhD programs in Europe and the US, as well as to careers in policy-oriented organizations.
Applications are due by April 2nd. The application should include a CV, a record of courses taken and grades, the most advanced academic paper you have written, a short letter of motivation, and the name of two references.
This position is open to all nationalities. The Stockholm School of Economics will sponsor work visa applications for non-EU citizens.
We look forward to receiving your application.
About Stockholm School of Economics
The Stockholm School of Economics is ranked as the top business school in the Nordic and Baltic countries and enjoys a strong international reputation. World-class research forms the foundation of our educational offering, which includes Bachelor, Master, PhD, MBA, and Executive Education programs. Through creativity and collaboration, the Stockholm School of Economics provides an environment where ambitious students and accomplished researchers meet to address contemporary challenges within business and economics, particularly those concerning sustainability, diversity and innovation.
Apart from delivering world class education within business and economics, SSE students are trained to be successful decision makers and leaders of the future. https://www.hhs.se/en/about-us/organization/mission-and-vision/
SSE is committed to a balanced gender distribution and values a variety of backgrounds and experiences among our employees. We therefore welcome all applicants regardless of their gender, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, disability, sexual orientation, age, or religion or other beliefs. We strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. Ersättning
