Treasury Analyst
Juni Technology AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Juni Technology AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Juni who? At Juni, we're busy building the future of banking. We want to help businesses do more with less and get access to the financial tools they need to operate, grow, and win globally. How & why we do it We give our people the same thing we're building for our customers: freedom. Freedom to be 100% yourself. Freedom to explore your potential and what's more - make the most of it. We truly believe we're making the world a better place for online businesses, and we want you to be a part of that mission.
Your role at a glance
Join our expanding Treasury team as a dedicated and thorough Treasury Analyst. Reporting to the Head of Treasury, you will be instrumental in forecasting and reporting on liquidity and funding. You will also drive process improvements and analysis within the group.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you'll:
Be responsible for all internal and external reporting relating to Treasury
Drive quantitative analysis and innovation within the group
Monitor Juni's financial risks
Forecast Juni's liquidity and funding position
Tooling
Slack
G-suite
Excel
Qualifications
What we need to see
Degree in engineering, finance, economics or similar
Ambitious, driven and able to take own initiative
Proficient in Excel
A clear communicator
What we'd love to see
Experience of regulatory reporting to the SFSA (Finansinspektionen)
Experience from a Treasury/ALM/Risk or similar department
Programming skills
Experience from a bank or other financial institution
Knowledge of financial markets and financial instruments
Your people Our team is as ambitious as our amazing customers. We aim high and we move with speed to make our vision a reality. We care deeply about building a better future for our customers and each other. Here, you can work with people at the top of their game and who didn't get there by playing games. You can help us create a whole new category in financial services.
Your benefits
We're freedom-first. Transparent. Caring. Empowering. So our benefits are too.
We work hybrid. We'll see you in one of our offices in Stockholm or Gothenburg at least two days per week.
Swap 2D for 3D. Meet all Junis IRL at the company onsite each year.
Diversity is at our core. We're part Swedish. Part Canadian. Part French. Part Indian. Part Italian. Part British. Part Portuguese. You get the idea.
Great players can stay great players. Progress your career whether you choose to manage people or not.
Stock options. We can't promise you'll make a fortune. But we'll give it our very best shot.
Vacation. 30 days
Private Health insurance. You know. Just in case
Beautiful offices in central Gothenburg and Stockholm, front row sea view! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Juni Technology AB
(org.nr 559248-0908), http://www.juni.co Arbetsplats
Juni Technology Kontakt
amanda.persson@juni.co amanda.persson@juni.co Jobbnummer
9498405