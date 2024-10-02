Transportplanerare
2024-10-02
Transport planner
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB, Landskrona-office
We are looking for a new transport planner to join our transport department at the office in Landskrona, Sweden!
Our warehouse in Landskrona is a quite new warehouse and was completed three years ago. The warehouse is responsible for handling loading pallets on/off the trucks before they are distributed to our customers both nationally and internationally. Working closely together with the customers, truck drivers and colleagues is key to ensure the goods are delivered safely, efficiently and with a high-quality standard.
The position
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB is part of the Nagel-Group, which deals with transporting temperature-controlled goods across all of Europe. You will therefore become an important part of a bigger international network within food logistics. We are looking for a transport planner to join our team of 10 employees. It is a full-time job, where working hours will be on weekdays and sometimes also on weekends, with normal office hours 8.00 - 16.30.
Responsibilities
Handle the daily disposition of internal and external trucks
Participate in transport document management and contribute to further the development of this area through automation and digitalization
Frequently communicate with our truck drivers to inform and instruct them in any changes that may affect their routes or the transported goods
Closely cooperate with colleagues to ensure a smooth transit
You can expect to enter a job where no two days are the same, and which offers good career opportunities. As a transport planner, you will be made responsible for your own customers, and your immediate superior will entrust you with considerable responsibility.
Competencies
You enjoy working with various tasks. Further, you are good at maintaining relationships and talking to people at all levels. To succeed in this job function, teamwork and team spirit is of the essential.
You are able to maintain an overview in a busy working environment by setting your priorities straight and making rapid decisions.
You have excellent communication skills and thrive in stakeholder management.
You hold good language skills within Swedish and English. German is a plus.
You hold experience from the transport industry. Many of our transport planners within affiliated companies have previously worked as drivers, so what training you have is not crucial, but it is important that you know about trucks and what happens 'out in the field'.
Apply today
For job-specific and/or technical enquiries, please contact Andreas Dikmen, +46 (0) 709 298 246 or send an e-mail andreas.dikmen@nagel-group.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Christoffer Thoft, +46 (0) 733 759 527 or send an e-mail christoffer.thoft@nagel-group.com
.
Please apply at your earliest convenience. We do not have an application deadline and accept applications as long as the job is posted. The job ad will be closed once we have found the right candidate.
