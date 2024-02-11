Transport Coordinator
Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial / Logistikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla logistikjobb i Jönköping
2024-02-11
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial i Jönköping
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to enhance our customer satisfaction?
We are strengthening our logistics team with a Transport Coordinator to take our customer service to the next level. In the role you will manage and monitor inbound and outbound transportation, and strive to find the most efficient ways of working and at the same time secure to fulfill customer demands.
Your responsibilities
Manage and monitor inbound and outbound transportation processes. You will coordinate and oversee the timely and efficient arrival of goods from suppliers, ensuring compliance with company standards. You will organize and optimize outbound transportation to ensure effective distribution of goods to customers and other destinations.
Oversee customs clearance procedures for both incoming and outgoing shipments, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.
Generate carrier performance reports to assess and improve transportation efficiency. You will systematically monitor transportation processes, analyze performance data, and generate reports to identify opportunities for improvement in the supply chain.
Participate in carrier Requests for Quotation (RFQ), selection, and implementation.
Job Relationships
In the role you will of course collaborate with various stakeholders, you will:
Work closely with colleagues within the transport- and logistic team to ensure seamless communication and efficient collaboration on transport related matters.
Maintain effective communication with the European headquarters and the main office in Korea to align transportation strategies with overall business objectives.
Interact with carriers and freight forwarders to ensure smooth transportation operations and foster positive working relationships.
Your profile
You can probably tick most of the boxes of below list:
University degree within transport/logistics or have equivalent work experience.
Previous experience in a similar role in an international transport logistics, or a related field.
Structured and solution-oriented work approach, strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Clear communication and negotiation skills when dealing with transport service providers, warehouse, other 3PL.
Good knowledge of customs processes, particularly in the areas of import and customs procedures.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team, with a high level of attention to detail and a customer-service oriented mindset.
Proficient use of MS-Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Fluent in English.
Good to know
We need your application in English.
Last day of applying is 18th of March 2024.
The position is placed at our WH at Torsvik, outside Jönköping.
If you have further questions about the position don't hesitate to contact our WH Manager Johan Petersson, phone: +46 707 37 90 15.
We are committed to diversity and equal opportunities. All applications will be treated confidentially.
We look forward to welcoming a new Transport Coordinator to our team!
Let's connect!
Get a glimpse of MOBIS Life Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mobis Parts Europe N.V. - Svensk Filial
(org.nr 516404-7937) Arbetsplats
Mobis Parts Europe N.V.Swedish Branch Jobbnummer
8460908