Transformation Portfolio Manager
2025-02-14
Transformation Portfolio managerAt Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job summary
The Transformation organisation's role is to support the delivery of Strategy 2030 working closely with our business partners and the Strategic Programmes.
We are now looking for a Transformation portfolio Manager who will be responsible to establish and manage the Transformation Portfolio to secure visibility, information accuracy and accessibility. Provide all stakeholders, across Transformation and Operations, with relevant, dynamic information to support decision making, prioritisation and reporting capabilities. You will report to the Director, Transformation and Business Architecture.
The position is permanent with a preferred location of Lund or Modena.
What you will do
Continuously improve our portfolio management, offering a transparent and dynamic overview of our Transformation portfolio. This role should assist our stakeholders to secure delivery of the prioritised change projects, highlight project interdependencies and create clarity of cross-unit requirements.
Main responsibilities:
• Build, maintain and improve a complete Change Portfolio against stakeholder requirements including clear reporting.
• Manage the Portfolio Tool and accessibility. Secure that stakeholders have real time visibility to portfolio information and key metrics enabling informed decision making.
• Define, deploy and maintain reporting capabilities - entry points and stakeholder groups. Oversee the development of reporting tools that in turn will be made available to stakeholders.
• Support Transformation business partners to identify key areas for engagement towards our stakeholders.
We believe you have
You have a university degree preferably within Business and/or Engineering. We believe you have at least 5 years of experience in a planning or analytical role with varied stakeholder level interaction. You have a very good command in English, both written and verbal.
You should have a good understanding of what it takes to drive change, with the energy and passion to create something new. You are persistent and willing to push through what needs to be done, even when those around you not convinced. You have drive, strong communication skills, and building relationships is something that comes naturally to you, then you could be exactly what we are looking for. Plenty of opportunity to grow within the role, nobody is perfect.
Apply now!
There is a preferred candidate
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
