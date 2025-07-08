Transfer Pricing Manager
Do you have expertise in transfer pricing and do you want to apply such expertise in a global environment? At Epiroc, we're committed to innovation and sustainability-and we're looking for a Transfer Pricing Manager who wants to make an impact on a global scale.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
Group Tax is a corporate function with global responsibility for the Epiroc Group. We are now looking for a Transfer Pricing Manager to join our team at the headquarters in Sickla, Stockholm.
The Group Tax Department has overall responsibility for all tax matters within the Epiroc Group and includes two other professionals based in Sweden. We also work closely with tax colleagues in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, and the United States. This position reports to the VP Group Tax.
Your mission
In this position, you will work with the Group Tax Department to develop and prepare TP Policies and documentation for over 100 subsidiaries in more than 70 countries. An important task is also to support monitoring and controlling the compliance of the TP Policies. Acquisitions and restructurings require specific TP policies and documentation, which will be part of the work. You will also manage Epiroc's DAC6 monthly reporting.
The position offers an excellent opportunity to work with a broad variety of transfer pricing challenges within a multinational group of companies, including both economic and legal aspects, on a global basis.
Transfer pricing is an extensive part of the position, but you will also have the possibility to develop into other tax areas in other ad-hoc tax matters and projects.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you bring:
• An academic degree in law, business administration, or finance.
• 4-7 years of experience in tax and transfer pricing, including preparation of transfer pricing documentation.
• Experience with DAC6 reporting. * Proficiency in Microsoft Office, particularly Excel.
In addition to your technical skills, we believe the following qualities will help you thrive in this role:
You are an analytical problem-solver with a structured approach and strong attention to detail. Proactive and self-driven, you manage tasks effectively-even under tight deadlines. You stay informed about global developments in the area of transfer pricing, including updates from the OECD and the EU, and are comfortable conducting tax research on TP issues when required.
You bring strong business acumen, excellent communication skills in both English and Swedish (written and verbal), and the ability to build collaborative relationships across functions. We are looking for someone who enjoys being hands-on and actively engaged in the daily work of the Group Tax function.
Location and other
This position is located at our headquarters in Sickla, Sweden. Occasional travel will be required.
