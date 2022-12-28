Training Coordinator to an automotive brand company!
2022-12-28
Are you our next training coordinator? The Customer Experience Training team strive to develop the greatest frontline staff members, creating first class service experiences. We are now looking for a training coordinator to join the team and be an important asset to the journey ahead of us.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As our next Training Coordinator you will be a part of the global Customer Experience (CX) Training team. This team is responsible for training our customer facing staff, through e-learning, webinars and on-site trainings. The training we offer is product- as well as soft skills-focused, all aiming to drive a world-class customer experience.
As a consultant at Academic Work, we offer great possibilities for your professional growth, growing your network, and creating valuable connections for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In this role, you will be supporting the CX Training team with participant management and course administration tasks. You will be working with planning and following up on webinars and other training activities.
Your tasks will include, but not be limited to:
• Monitoring group emails, handle requests and distribute incoming questions to the right channels
• Take care of user data maintenance (on-boarding/off-boarding users, update profiles, platform user data cleanup etc)
• Be responsible of the reporting database, supporting the training delivery team with reporting to markets.
• Coordinate training, scheduling of webinars as well as live sessions
• Support the Training Delivery team as well as the Content team with various administrative task
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for an energy-driven people person with a resourceful attitude to continuous improvement. A great communicator with a vibrant interest in project management and the training area. To succeed in this role we believe you have a strong ability to organize information and to proactively coordinate work in collaboration with others.
Requirements:
We believe that you:
• Are a recent graduate within the relevant fields of project management or similar.
• Have proven administrative skills and work life experience
• Great Microsoft skills (mainly excel, word, powerpoint)
• Have an interest in, and understanding of, technical aspects of training coordination
• Have a high level of English, particularly written English, is required (Swedish is not a must).
You will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since the company is in a scale-up phase, it is of great importance that you are comfortable with multitasking and thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
As a person you are:
• Communicative
• Results-oriented
• Adaptable
Övrig information/Other information
• Length of Assignment: 6 months with a possibility of extension
• Extent: Full time
• Location: Gothenburg
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and it is the client's request that all questions regarding the job are handled by Academic Work.
