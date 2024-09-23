Traction Electrical Design Engineer - 465207
2024-09-23
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Traction Electrical Design Engineer focused on circuit diagram design in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Viveka Isberg-Fredriksson, (Head of Converter Electrical Engineering), and work alongside collaborative and driven teammates.
As a Traction Electrical Design Engineer, you will drive and support technical investigations and collaborate with many different functions within engineering, manufacturing and suppliers to deliver smart, innovative propulsion products to customers all over the world. In this role you will be responsible for design circuit diagrams and create Routine test documentation, define interfaces, analyze costumer requirements, support routine test activities related to this area. Plan and coordinate the work related to circuit diagram design and routine test documentation. industrialization. As a converter electrical design engineer, you must have a passion for bringing both people and all the technical details together. In this role you will have the opportunity to be part of all phases in the product life cycle from design to final validation, and field support once our products are delivered to customers.
We'll look to you to:
Design circuit diagrams and create routine test documentation for our traction products. Plan and lead the work of a small project team of engineers both onsite and offsite related to circuit design and routine test documentation.
Drive and support technical investigations and design activities related to the circuit design and routine test scope for products in development and in the field.
Define electrical interfaces.
Collaborate with and support system engineering, manufacturing engineers and test engineers.
Analyze customer requirements
As part of the development team, perform one or more of the following development activities, design circuit diagrams, create test documentation, support routine test activities, support prototype and pre-series in production.
Support product lead with bid support, analyzing requirements from customers or system architects and translate them into requirements related to the circuit diagram design routine test for the converter product.
Support other functions, colleagues with reviews.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in Electrical Engineering, Higher Vocational Education specialized in Electric Power or equivalent education
Some experience in relevant field of electrical engineering (Tracion engineering, Circuit diagram design)
Knowledge of E3 (circuit diagram tools) is desirable.
Experience of planning, coordination or leading a smaller team onsite/offsite is an advantage.
English, business fluent, is mandatory for this role and Swedish is an advantage
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career, free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful and humble colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-23
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8916156