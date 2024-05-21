Tooling Cost Engineer, Scania Procurement
Scania CV AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you believe in servant leadership and are attracted by influencing tomorrow's technical solutions?
Would you enjoy working in an international environment and to collaborate with colleagues from different organisations within Scania and TRATON Group?
Then you could be our next team member at Scania Cost Management!
We offer:
An interesting job as a Cost Engineer, within a talented team and at a department where we have fun and develop together.
We are a team with different nationalities, ages, backgrounds and skills.
The team has a great collective competence and experience in materials, manufacturing processes, calculation of production costs, tools and development costs.
Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
Also within Scania you will find many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally.
About the Role:
Cost Management is a function within Scania Procurement that works with cost analyses and cost calculations from early phase of projects and development and continue during the long life of the parts.
We work closely with procurement line organization, R&D and Scania's suppliers to find the right level of technology, manufacturing process, sustainability, and price.
Cost Engineer is creating a theoretical process for manufacturing of an article or component containing all the parameters that a physical process contains.
This means that the process describes all work rates, materials, cycle times, staffing, and other things that make up the article's, component's, or tool's total cost.
In the work, you will support responsible purchasers with high-quality cost calculations to find potential in pricing and arguments in negotiation.
You will do calculation both within greenfield and for a specific supplier's specification.
You will have an active role in the supporting negotiation and selection of the supplier process together with the buyer.
Your profile
You have a Bachelor 's degree in Mechanical and/or Industrial Engineering, or equivalent work experience in Supplier Quality Development or similar.
You are an enthusiastic and committed person with 5+ years of proven experience from Cost Management or production preparation with focus on tooling cost calculation and with strong knowledge of manufacturing processes, tooling materials, and component development.
You enjoy working in a dynamic world where agile and conventional development methods co-exist with excellent analytical, problem-solving and communication skills.
As a person, you are engaged, curious, creative, dare to share your experience to improve team's result and way of working, well-structured, and can easily adapt yourself with changes.
As the work requires a lot of collaboration within different levels and functions within Scania and with our suppliers, you are good at building trust, good communicator and have a high ability for collaboration.
You have integrity and the ability to adapt to work according to Scania's corporate culture.
As the work involves international contacts and travel, the role requires a good level of spoken and written English. Swedish or German are meritorious. We have contact with counterparts colleagues at TRATON.
If you have worked in Siemens cost calculation tool, it is a plus.
Application:
The application shall include a cover letter, CV and copy of your degree diploma. Please apply as soon as possible, and no later than 2th of June 2024. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8694484