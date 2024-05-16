Testledare
2024-05-16
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
We have the requirement for the position of Test Leader with one of our client.
Location: Borlänge
Competence level 4 (9-12 years).
Must have
• Own and correct Visual Studio license for the assignment.
• Training in testing and quality work.
• Minimum 7 years of experience in
• test work according to test methods.
• as a test analyst, i.e. identifying and designing test cases and evaluating test results.
• applications with many integrations.
• technical testing, such as API tests.
• Minimum 4 years of experience working
• with the test parts within Azure DevOps.
• in the capacity allocation process for a transport system, such as e.g.
railway or equivalent.
• Documented experience in performance and robustness testing.
• The consultant's language is Swedish.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 19-05-2024
