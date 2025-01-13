Testing & DevOps Automation Lead
2025-01-13
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Desk Side Support to join our CIS DWP Digital support\DSS Team.
About Cognizant
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Job Summary
We are seeking a detailed and result-oriented Test & DevOps Automation Lead with 10+ years of experience in IT. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in end-to-end testing, DevOps along with knowledge on Telecom/Networking. The role involves defining end to end automation frameworks, DevOps solutions and executing projects using agile methodologies.
Key Responsibilities
Architect, design and implement automation frameworks.
Implement and manage CI/CD pipelines to streamline automation processes and enhance deployment efficiency.
Perform and oversee manual and automated testing, including mobility, integration, app performance, and compatibility testing.
Ensure comprehensive test coverage through manual and automation testing
Conduct penetration testing, speech quality testing using PESQ.
Perform End to End system tests for MCPTT (Mission Critical Push to Talk) ecosystem.
Facilitate daily Scrum meetings as required with the team and ensure timely completion of Sprint user stories and tasks.
Actively participate in Agile ceremonies, contributing to product backlog planning and prioritization
Ensure compliance with quality standards and best practices
Required Skills
10 - 14 years of experience with 5+ years of relevant experience in testing and automation
Strong knowledge on testing methodologies and tools
Experience working on Agile methodologies and tools like Jira, Confluence
Knowledge on Containerization using Docker and CI/CD tools like Jenkins
Knowledge on Python, Robot framework and Appium tools
Domain experience on Telecom and Networking
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelors Degree is Computer Science/Engineering or related field
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities
Experience in handling customer interactions and technical requirements
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Our commitment to diversity and inclusion:
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity, champions equity and values inclusion. We are dedicated to nurturing a community where everyone feels heard, accepted and welcome. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state or local laws.
