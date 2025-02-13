Test & Verification Engineer, Embedded
Do you want to be part of shaping the future of vehicle technology in an era where Software Defined Vehicles lead the innovation journey?
We at Together Tech are supporting our customers with skilled Test & Verification engineers and are now looking for a driven colleague to strengthen our team within mobility. You will play a vital role in ensuring that embedded software solutions in vehicle systems perform flawlessly and meet the highest quality standards.
Your Role As a Test & Verification Engineer at Together Tech, you will work with testing and verification in HIL rigs. You will ensure that the software is fully functional and meets the highest standards for safety and quality, a critical part of the entire development process. Your work will involve developing and executing test cases, troubleshooting and analyzing issues, and contributing to continuous improvement processes. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to support software development and system integration. Read more about our commitment in the Mobility area.
Your technical bakgrund
A university degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, with experience in embedded software development within automotive and HIL testing for real-time systems
Extensive professional knowledge in C++, Simulink and Mathlab
Experience with test automation frameworks (e.g., pytest, Robot Framework) and CI/CD development tools (e.g., Docker, GitLab, Jenkins, Ansible)
Basics of CAN (e.g. J1939) protocol and Canalyzer, CANOE, CAPL
Drivers license B valid in Sweden
Good command of written and spoken English, professionally
Preferably experience in communication protocol, DDS, REST API, UDS, Ethercat
Your personal characteristics Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024 and 2025 by Karriärföretagen!
Learn more about us at www.togethertech.com.
