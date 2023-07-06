Test & Verification Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-07-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Test & Verification Engineer for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be working as a consultant in a team out on customer site.
Work description:
• Define, lead, coordinate test & simulation requests.
• Propose improvements for requirements and test codes.
• Responsible for assigned test, analysis, give recommendations and write engineering reports.
• Develop testing methods to find weaknesses in the design solution.
• Verification of internal and external requirements.
Responsibilities:
• Write test offers and handle test orders
• Participate in budget planning and stay within budget for the assigned tests
• Plan, prepare, perform and make the analysis of the test
• Coordinate and issue test requests and work orders
• Issue various reports
• Create, update and follow the time plan
• Deliver correct test results and use correct test measurements
• Report technical deviations
• Participate in risk analysis, FMEA and design decision
• Highlight any needs for support and resource allocations
• Improve and develop test procedures
Competence required:
• A degree in Engineering
• Experience of documentation work
• Various years of experience of creating test codes for test cells, rigs and field tests
• Knowledge in measurement equipment and methods
• A plus if you have experience from the automotive industry and or have a C/CE driving license
Skills required:
Great organizational skills and you work in a structured way according to the project plan. You are a problem solver and have analytical skill. We are looking for an open-minded team player who easily can cooperate with others. You are helpful, and able to lead others. Fluent in English both spoken and written. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-05
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Test & Verification Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
7945836