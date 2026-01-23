Test & Verification Consultant - IT Systems
2026-01-23
If you are a good match, we would like to receive a CV in WORD format with motivation why you fit this assignment, your availability and any scheduled holidays.
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Location: Stockholm (possibility for partial remote work)
Start date: March 1, 2026
Assignment duration: End of February 2027, with very good opportunity for extension (1+1+1+1 years)
We are looking for a senior Test and Verification Consultant for a large-scale, long-term investment project in Stockholm within socially critical public transport and infrastructure. The assignment is technically complex and currently in the execution phase, with several planned deliveries during 2026. The project includes the introduction of new vehicles as well as associated land-based IT systems. In addition to systems and integrations, the scope also includes documentation, training, and handover to the operational organization. The total project budget exceeds SEK 8 billion. The IT systems involved (Train-to-Ground, T2G) handle, among other things: - integration of maintenance and vehicle data
- traffic information and traffic planning
- video surveillance
- passenger counting
- communication between vehicles and land-based system
The role combines planning, analysis, and hands-on testing activities. During 2026, several new systems and functions will be verified, requiring a high level of structure, attention to detail, and collaboration skills. You will work closely with both suppliers and the receiving organization to ensure that the new IT environment can be deployed in a stable, secure, and controlled manner. Daytime work at another location or night work within the Stockholm area may occur by agreement.
Responsibilities
- Write test cases and perform acceptance testing (end-to-end tests) from simulated or real vehicle events to user client systems
- Participate in supplier acceptance tests (type tests) and review test cases
- Perform integration and non-functional testing
- Ensure that test environments are properly set up with correct test data, system dependencies, client setups, and working procedures
- Be responsible for defect reporting and follow-up of identified deviations
- Review requirements prior to requirement closure and during system migration
- Review test reports and test protocols
- Collaborate with testers and business representatives in related sub-projects
- Report status (time, cost, scope) to the project manager
We are looking for someone who has:
Extensive experience in testing and verification within complex IT environments
Experience with acceptance, integration, and system testing
Solid understanding of test methodologies, requirements management, and quality assurance
Experience working in large projects with multiple stakeholders
Confidence in combining planning with hands-on execution
Meritorious: experience from socially critical infrastructure, transport, vehicle or OT-adjacent environments, or large investment projects.
Workplace & Setup
The assignment allows for a combination of remote work and on-site work at an office in central Stockholm. Laptop and workstation are provided.
Additional Information
