Test manager
2025-05-21
About Norla:
Norla is an IT and management consulting company driven by customer satisfaction. We work in a multicultural environment and are guided by our principle of "Mind and Heart." We prioritize that our relationships with our employees ensure their professional growth and success. Together, we collaborate with a network of major actors to discover the best talents to support our clients.
This position involves both strategic oversight and hands-on execution to ensure smooth integration, high quality, and timely delivery across teams and partners.
What You'll Be Doing
Act as a key advisor on testing best practices and quality assurance standards
Use Jira, XRAY, and Confluence to manage documentation, reporting, and team collaboration
Perform hands-on testing, including API and other essential validation procedures
Coordinate closely with other project streams and external stakeholders for end-to-end alignment
Ensure consistent quality across deliverables through structured test planning and execution
Lead test coordination for both internal and external delivery tracks
What You Bring
Experience with telecom systems such as RAN, 4G/5G core networks, or roaming is a strong plus
Strong knowledge of test management processes, ideally within complex or high-traffic systems
Familiarity with network protocols and diagnostic tools such as Wireshark or OSIX is a bonus
Confident using Jira and Confluence in managing test cases and reporting progress
Excellent communication and stakeholder alignment skills-essential in fast-moving environments
A proactive mindset, with the ability to anticipate issues and drive resolution independently
Solid hands-on experience with API and network testing, including troubleshooting
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20
