Test Lead Workday Financials
2026-03-12
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a large-scale financial ERP transformation within the insurance sector, supporting the implementation of a cloud-based ERP platform. The role focuses on leading and coordinating testing across business stakeholders, users, IT teams, architects, and consultants, while ensuring a structured and high-quality test process from preparation through post-go-live support.
Job DescriptionDefine test scope and test objectives for each test phase.
Create and maintain detailed UAT schedules, including execution planning and ownership.
Ensure testers have the right training, access, and permissions in Azure DevOps and Workday.
Support the creation of high-quality test cases and maintain consistency across the testing team.
Prepare guidance and training material for working with test cases in Azure DevOps.
Coordinate test activities with functional teams, consultants, and business testers.
Facilitate defect triage meetings and ensure issues are assigned, prioritized, and resolved.
Act as the main point of contact for testing-related questions throughout the program.
Support testers with test case design, expected results, documentation, and test evidence requirements.
Collaborate with change management and training stakeholders to align UAT preparation, training material, and end-user readiness.
Monitor test progress, identify risks and blockers, and communicate status updates to project leadership.
Provide test status reports, defect summaries, and input for go or no-go decisions.
Support the transition from project testing to BAU test processes and guide post-go-live testing activities.
RequirementsExperience as a Test Lead in cloud-based Financial ERP implementations.
Strong understanding of ERP processes.
Experience from Fin ERP implementations.
Experience working with structured test processes in ERP initiatives or large transformation programs.
Strong understanding of test case design, traceability, defect management, and test coordination.
Ability to support business users in writing clear and comprehensive test cases.
Minimum 2 years' experience using Azure DevOps for test case management, defect tracking, dashboards, and access setup.
Strong communication and coordination skills in cross-functional environments.
Nice to haveExperience with Workday Finance processes, such as Financial Accounting, Customer and Supplier processes, and Business Assets.
Application
