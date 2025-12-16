Test Framework Developer
2025-12-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Skövde
, Växjö
We are looking for a senior Test framework developer that will work in a team responsible for the development and maintenance of an automation framework for verification of advanced driver assistance systems and sensors like radar, lidar and camera.
Work description:
• Development and maintenance of data visualization tools to present test results and metrics effectively.
• Manage and utilize databases to store and retrieve test data efficiently
• Monitor automated tests, analyze results, and report defects
• Provide training and support to stakeholders on test automation tools and processes.
• Support users in fault-tracing test setups
Skills & Experience required:
• You have a degree in SW Development or equivalent
• Excellent Python programming skills with an object-oriented approach
• Expert in dSPACE and CANoe
• Ability to think in terms of systems and processes, understanding how components interact within a larger framework
• Experience working in HIL and SIL environments with knowledge of various simulation tools
• Experience working with Grafana or other visualization tools
• Experience with linux
• Knowledge of Pytest
• You are proactive and self-driven with great communication skills
• You have a minimum of 5 years of experience from similar work within the automotive industry.
• Experience with UDS, XCP and HDF logging is a plus
• Management of containerized applications
• Configuring and maintaining Jenkins / Zuul
• Shell scripting
Personal Skills required:
• Excellent communication- and collaboration skills
• Curious, flexible and a driven team player.
• Passionate about knowledge sharing
• Fluent in English both spoken and written
