Test Environment Manager for automation of Network and Infrastructure Se...

Are you passionate about managing tests and test environments? Would you like to be a part of our transformation journey towards a brand-new network design, based on the principles of infrastructure as code? Are you a problem solver, committed to quality and loving to communicate with a wide range of stakeholders? Then you might be the Test Environment Manager we are looking for!
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Develop and implement long-term test environment management strategies for the newly created test environment.
Maintain, upgrade, and configure the test environment to reflect the latest software and hardware releases.
Work closely with automation teams, and network operations, to ensure that the test environment supports their needs and meets the requirements of their tests.
Effectively manage the costs of the test environment, with a focus on optimizing resource utilization and avoiding unnecessary expenses.
What isneeded in this role: Deep understanding of hardware, software, network, and data configurations.
Familiarity with software development and testing processes.
Knowledge of various testing tools and platforms.
Higher education in IT field or relevant previous work experience.
Excellent project management skills to prioritize and manage multiple tasks efficiently.
Ability to prioritize and allocate resources effectively.
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Experience in managing stakeholders' expectations with the reality of project constraints.
Ability to adapt to changing requirements and to make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
Prior experience in developing test environment management plans.
Experience in troubleshooting and solving technical issues in a timely manner.
Experience working in large corporations.
Experience with Agile ways of working.
Proficiency in English, spoken and written.
It is an advantage if you have proficiency in Swedish, spoken and written.
What we offer when you join us: An open, simple and caring culture
Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
Development opportunities and advancement in your career
Flexible working options
Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits
"Join our team and...
• take part in our transformation journey aiming for redefining, modernizing and to a large extent automating of infrastructure services to Swedbank groups, branches, and Savings banks. We will give you a fantastic opportunity to work with an international team of professionals, who lead the development of network solution architecture, automation, and monitoring, maximizing user experience, customer's value, and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. You will be given a lot of responsibility as well as trust to drive the transformation together with your colleagues based on your individual competence and experience." Ligia Godymirska, your future manager
