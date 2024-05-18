Junior Growth Lead - EPP (Enhanced Partnership Program) to Samsung
Do you have a passion for Digital Sales and strive to find solutions for unprecedented problems? Do you also want to work in a dynamic, young, and multicultural environment? Apply today and join Samsung's fast-paced team!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are currently looking for a Junior Growth Lead to an exciting opportunity with our client Samsung! This is a consultancy opportunity with a contract starting as soon as possible.
Samsung Nordic e-commerce operation is looking forward to strengthening the team with an EPP Growth Lead.
The EPP Growth Lead will be part of the Nordic Digital Team and will play a key role in driving awareness, conversion, and sales in Samsung.com.
As an EPP Growth Lead you will be responsible for sales and revenue growth in the closed channels dedicated to employees, memberships, and other B2B/B2C clusters, leading development projects and the daily operation.
What will be the jobs scope?
• Support senior EPP Growth Lead in all execution and admin work related to prospecting and onboarding new partners
• Assist and coordinate the asset creation and asset management for partners ' marketing campaigns as well as on site communication
• Drive collaboration and communication & secure consensus among stakeholders inside and outside the D2C team
• Own the commercial execution for all MX product categories
• Help generate leads and prospecting new partners
• Optimize the customer journey for our EPP customers while focusing on scalability
• Localize European and Global best practices to deliver best in class results
• Evaluate the result of each promotion and update future plans according to the findings
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• 2+ years' experience of working with E-commerce Marketing & Sales
• Ability to interrogate local market plans to ensure they are best in class and deliver against both brand and commercial objectives
• Strong project management skills and confident in working with both local and global stakeholders
• Good negotiation skills with external partners and 3rd party agencies
• Experience in handling multiple projects at the same time, with short deadlines
• Fluency in English and one Nordic language
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Result-oriented mindset that challenges the status quo by implementing and creating never-done-before projects
• Strong commercial acumen and attention to details
• Proactive and ready to embark in new projects and tackle new challenges
• Great communication skills and the ability to build new relationships
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung is a dynamic company in a fast moving industry, there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working with us you must be a person who appreciates tempo, change and to take own initiatives. Ersättning
