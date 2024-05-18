Project manager to a MedTech-company!
Do you have previous experience in project management and a keen interest in mechanics and the MedTech industry? Then this is the right opportunity for you! We are currently helping our client in finding their next star in project management. When you step into our client's impressive facilities, you can feel the future and the shared passion the company has for creating products that improve people's health. As a project manager, you will be involved in driving their internal projects of medical technology products. Interested? Apply NOW!
We are looking for someone with a degree in mechanical engineering or a related field, as well as experience in project management. In the role of project manager, you will be part of a team of six people with diverse backgrounds. You will collaborate closely with your colleagues at their office in Nacka and also with colleagues in other countries, including Taiwan.
As a project manager, you will drive projects forward and ensure collaboration and efficiency between different parts of the organization. You will play a key role in ensuring the success of both global projects and projects between departments at the Nacka office.
The assignment is initially for 6 months with good opportunities for extension.
You are offered
• An exciting assignment alongside colleagues from different parts of the world, where you work in a team with ambitious and talented colleagues with diverse backgrounds.
• An important role in our client's work to develop and manufacture innovative and safe medical technology products and solutions that add value for patients and customers.
Work tasks
• Responsible for leading and planning projects from start to finish. This includes defining goals, creating deadllines, and ensuring that the project is delivered according to plan.
• Collaborate closely with various departments and team members both locally and globally. You will be responsible for maintaining an open channel of communication and ensuring that all involved parties are informed and engaged in the project's progress.
• Collaborate with, for example, the testing department to improve processes and optimize collaboration between different parts of the organization. This may include improving testing processes and evaluating design proposals using CAD.
• Has a university degree or a Master of Science in mechanical engineering or similar.
• Has approximately 5 years of experience in project management in a global matrix organization as well as in a regulated industry (such as the Life-Science industry or automotive industry).
• Has an understanding of CAD drawings, can interpret the design, and conduct evaluations.
• Is fluent in English, as daily communication in English is required.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from the pharmaceutical/MedTech industry.
• Has experience in mechanical testing.
• Previously written documents in accordance with GDP
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Self-sufficient
• Innovative
• Communicative
• Quality-oriented
