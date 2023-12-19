Test Engineer-Product Development
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society!
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
Are you passionate about ensuring the quality and reliability of software, hardware, products, and systems in the context of product development? Do you possess strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team as a Test Engineer - Product Development at AFRY.
AFRY is a leading global engineering and consulting company, dedicated to creating sustainable solutions for a better future. With expertise in various industries, including energy, infrastructure, and industry, AFRY combines technical excellence with innovative thinking to deliver impactful projects. As a Test Engineer - Product Development, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of our software, hardware, products, and systems throughout the product development lifecycle, including testing and quality assurance processes.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional product development teams to understand software, hardware, product, and system requirements and develop comprehensive test strategies.
Design, develop, and execute test plans, test cases, and test scripts to validate software, hardware, product, and system functionality and performance.
Perform various types of testing, including functional, integration, regression, and performance testing, using manual and automated techniques.
Conduct software, hardware, product, and system testing, as per the product development requirements.
Identify, report, and track software, hardware, product, and system defects, working closely with developers, engineers, and stakeholders to resolve issues.
Continuously improve testing processes, methodologies, and tools to enhance efficiency and effectiveness throughout the product development lifecycle.
Collaborate with the product development team to ensure proper integration of testing activities and provide valuable feedback for product enhancements.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends and emerging technologies in software, hardware, product, and system testing and quality assurance.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Test Engineer or in a similar role, with a understanding of software, hardware, product, or system testing concepts and methodologies in the context of product development.
Proficiency in test case design and execution, utilizing test management tools and defect tracking systems.
Experience with both manual and automated testing techniques, including knowledge of test automation frameworks and scripting languages.
Proven electronics experience and using test equipment's like National instruments and tools like MATLAB.
Proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++, Java, Python.
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies and working in an Agile environment.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities with exceptional attention to detail.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team-oriented setting.
Meritorious:
Swedish work experience is strongly meritorious.
Experience of using Design of Experiments (DOE).
Experience from working with embedded systems
ISTQB certification or equivalent knowledge in software, hardware, product, and system testing.
If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to contribute to the quality of software, hardware, products, and systems within the realm of product development in a global engineering and consulting company, AFRY is the place for you. Apply now and join our talented team of Test Engineers - Product Development!
Additional Information
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
For questions about the position, contact recruiter maja.lindqvist@afry.com
