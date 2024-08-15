Test Engineer within Air Management
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The team Brake performance is responsible for brake- and performance testing on trucks and drives the development of the entire brake system. This also includes testing of air management system; APS, electrical air compressor and suspension, as well as the wheel brakes. We evaluate both hardware and software through testing in a rig environment and on complete vehicles. The team consist of both engineers and mechanics. The team members have deep knowledge and experience. We are responsible for brake performance and performance of the air system at Scania as a whole. We are also responsible for fulfilling the latest legislation and certification needs within braking.
Your role
As Test Engineer you will work together with the team and learn about the entire brake system. Your focus area will be testing/development of hardware within air management. You will drive the development; through concept development, validation, verification and certification testing. You will have an opportunity to deepen your technical knowledge and build a vast cross functional network within the company.
You will be part of a test organisation that has close cooperation with the function- and system developers. Your main tasks will consist of:
Create and perform testing in a rig environment as well as on complete vehicles.
Analyse and document test results. Develop our test methods for future projects and maintain our test rigs functionality.
Take lead in technical discussions and find the best technical solutions to different problems.
Have close contact and cooperation with our suppliers.
Maintain a close cooperation with colleagues within the brake system and air management area.
Your profile
We are looking for someone that wants to learn and develop one of the most complex systems on our trucks and buses. You are engaged and committed to your work. You take your own initiatives and use your curiosity and logical thinking to navigate through different problems. By others you are described as a fast learner, thorough, analytic, communicative and flexible. You are humble and execute your work without prestige.
You have a bachelor or master degree within relevant engineering area.
You have experience form working with systems like Matlab, CANalyzer, IPEmotion or Dewesoft.
You are capable of expressing yourself fluently in English.
Driver license C, CE and driving experience is meriting.
Earlier experience of hardware testing is meriting.
Earlier experience within Scania is meriting.
We offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job with a mix of both theoretical and practical work. Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
For more information
Please contact Johanna Tikka Turunen, Head of Brake performance Johanna.tikka.turunen@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a cover letter, CV and a copy of your diploma. Screening of applicants will be done continuously. We are looking forward to your application!
