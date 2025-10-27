Test Engineer with Scrum Master experience
2025-10-27
We are looking for a Test Engineer with Scrum Master experience for a global company in Gothenburg.
Start is ASAP, 1 years contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
As a Test Engineer within the Developer Portal team, you will act as the final safeguard for the quality of Developer Portals, targeting web and app developers, as well as partners and integrators. You will collaborate closely with a small team of Developers, Designers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, and other stakeholders to create a bug-free, user-friendly, and reliable developer portal experience. Your experience in test frameworks and test automation tools, particularly with Jest and Cypress, will drive the evolution of the Developer Portal, ensuring quality, performance, and usability across web and web-based components. Familiarity with telematic platforms is an advantage.
To further ensure the team's continuous growth, the role also includes Scrum Master responsibilities. As a Scrum Master, you will enhance the way of working and facilitate effective communication across all teams.
You will:
Through automated testing procedures, conduct thorough evaluation of website functionality and usability, and assess the current security state. Provide detailed feedback on code quality and performance optimization to maintain a high level of reliability and user satisfaction. Stay updated on emerging cybersecurity threats and vulnerability testing.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including UX/UI Designers, Product Managers, and Developers, to understand requirements and provide feedback and technical improvements.
Plan and produce test documentation and contribute to the continuous improvement of test automation and development strategies.
Your profile:
Most important of all is your problem-solving mindset and your dedication to maintaining high-quality standards, combined with strong analytical skills and a commitment to delivering exceptional user experience. Additionally, communication skills and the ability to foster team engagement are highly valued.
You will encounter challenges and complexities daily. The ability to approach problems analytically, communicate and collaborate effectively with others, and maintain attention to detail is essential.
In summary, you have:
A university degree in a relevant field and 5-10 years of experience in software development or website testing, with at least 3 years focused on test automation
Experience with a web automation tool - Selenium, Protractor, Puppeteer, Cypress, etc.
Experience with JavaScript
Explicitly expressed interest in test automation, code quality, or similar
ISTQB-Certified (or equivalent)
Experience in a complex global company is considered beneficial, as well as experience within a field close to or within web/application development frameworks and tools.
A hybrid work model allows co-workers to combine working in the office with working from home two days each week.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
