Test Engineer to a leading global company in Ludvika!
2023-11-27
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
, Smedjebacken
, Falun
, Västerås
, Örebro
Join a Leading Global Company and Work with HVDC in Ludvika!
Do you want to be part of a cutting-edge global company and work with HVDC in Ludvika?
Our client develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems. The HVDC business area primarily operates in the global market. The technology is used to transmit electrical energy over long distances and for power transmission when underwater cables are employed. HVDC is also used to connect power systems where traditional AC solutions are not efficient, such as between power grids with different frequencies.
Responsibilities:
As a test engineer, you will contribute to the design and testing of power electronics for HVDC converters. Your involvement spans development projects, including participation in the testing and delivery phases of electrical components for power converters.
You will have the opportunity to build test circuits enabling the testing of circuit boards and power electronic components. Additionally, you will handle various measurement systems to evaluate results, focusing on practical aspects during the construction phase and connection of test objects.
As a test engineer, your responsibilities will also include:
• Ensuring the availability of the Testing System, conducting preventive maintenance, and managing spares.
• Calibration of the Testing System.
• Providing support for routine test circuits.
• Troubleshooting.
• Conducting error investigations at facilities.
• Reparation tasks.
• Managing contact with external partners.
• Providing training for Test Operators.
• Analyzing testing data.
• Upgrading the Testing System.
• Managing routine test data.
• Offering SQL Database Support.
• Providing support in Product Failure Analysis.
• Providing Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) support with customers.
Requirements:
You are an engineer specialized in electrical engineering/mechatronics or have equivalent work experience. Alternatively, you have experience as an industrial technician or electrician, including expertise in reading and installing PLCs.
In addition, we expect you to have a strong technical interest and be open to learning new technologies. Familiarity with electrical measurement technology and electrical design is advantageous. Experience in electrical testing, power converters, and power electronics is valued. Knowledge of various measurement systems, coupled with an interest in electronics and practical hands-on experience in technology, is equally beneficial.
We are looking for a person who is driven, ambitious, creative, and ready to tackle challenges. If the world of mechatronics excites you, this job offers an exciting opportunity!
Other
Location: Ludvika
Employment type: You will work as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition to employment with our client.
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age or disability.
