Test Engineer /Thermal Measurement
2025-03-06
We are looking for a Thermal Measurement/Test Engineer to join the Huawei Stockholm Engineering Lab.
This role involves working in the test environment to verify future cooling solutions.
This includes to participate in the ongoing development projects, to write test specifications, define test set-ups, to do test planning, test execution, conclusions and documenting findings. Additionally, it involves reviewing and updating the current test infrastructure to ensure efficiency and accuracy.
This role requires close collaboration with design teams in Kista, Stockholm.
Essential Skills required: (as many as possible from list below):
Strong background in technology with general knowledge of heat transfer, fluid mechanics, and thermodynamics.
Experience in measurement, strong hands-on skills, and the ability to handle common issues in a test environment.
Knowledge of ICT products and the ICT industry.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Fluency in Chinese is preferred.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or equivalent background.
Additional skills required:
Experience in coding test scripts is appreciated
Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.
A strong focus on delivering high-quality work and the ability to handle challenges well.
Passion for learning, sharing knowledge with the team, and finding creative solutions.
Experience in international and multicultural environments is preferred.
This is a full-time consultant position.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
Please get in touch with Kanika Singhal, if you have any questions.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
