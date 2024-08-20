Test Engineer HIL
2024-08-20
Our mission is to be a vital part in providing new sustainable technology for AB Volvo transport solutions by securing that the fuel cell propulsion system is fulfilling set requirement by extensive verification testing. Analyzing of test data, present findings and give recommendations to respectively technology area. This is our team's contribution to Volvo Group's vision to become the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and by that secure a better future for coming generations.
Who we are
Our team, Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing Team, is a part of Powertrain Strategic Development within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for testing and verification of Fuel Cell Systems as well as Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems, performing tests in the vehicle, test rigs and HIL. In addition, also engaged in prototype fuel cell vehicle builds, commissioning of fuel cell propulsion system and part of the development of forefront Fuel Cell technologies.
Your future team
The team consists of individuals with diverse skills and expertise, including knowledge of various testing methodologies, automation testing tools and domain specific knowledge. You would join a diverse team with different backgrounds and nationalities, which allows us to approach testing from different perspectives and address a wide range of testing needs. We are committed to quality throughout the testing process by paying attention to details to reach the highest level of performance, drivability, and safety for the end-product. Maintaining a positive and constructive attitude is crucial to us, even in the face of challenges or setbacks. Our team are now looking for a Test Engineer with focus on HIL testing.
What you will do
As a HIL Test Engineer, you will take ownership of our Fuel Cell HIL test rigs and in in close collaboration with our software team and technology design teams support internal hardware and software testing needs by design, build, and implement effective testing strategies to verify that software and hardware functions work as intended. The primary objective is to validate and verify the functionality, performance, and safety features fully meets the Volvo quality standards before they are deployed in our test vehicles.
In this role your main responsibilities will be:
• In collaboration with SW developers, system architects and test engineers develop comprehensive test plans for HIL-testing.
• Configuring and setting up the HIL test environment, including integrating real HW components.
• Designing, developing, and documenting test cases based on system requirements and test plans.
• Modifying simulation models using tools such as Simulink to accurately represent the behavior of hardware components and simulate real-world operating conditions.
• Executing test cases on the HIL test platform, monitoring test results, and troubleshooting any issues that arise during testing. This may involve debugging simulation models, analyzing data, and coordinating with other team members to resolve issues.
• Analyzing test data to identify deviations from expected behavior, documenting test results, and generating reports summarizing test findings, including any defects or anomalies discovered during testing.
• Collaborate in cross-functional analytics community.
Who you are
To be successful in this role and enjoy your work we believe that you are driven person with genuine technical interest especially in learning new technologies as well as working with running and evaluating tests and finding novel experimental methods.
Since you will work through several different interfaces, it is of high importance that you are a team player who enjoys collaborating and who sees the value of building strong relationships with your collegues. At the same time you also take responsibility for your individual development and feels confident in working independently. You also have goo overall knowledge of Volvo vehicles and experience in testing and verification activities.
Further, we are looking for someone with the following knowledge and experience:
As a HIL test engineer you have experience working with HIL development, troubleshooting and testing on platforms such as dSPACE.
• Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, Mechatronics, Computer Science or a related field.
• Understanding of control theory and experience with implementing control algorithms to design and execute HIL tests effectively.
• Broad knowledge of verification tools/methods.
• Proficient in data analysis techniques, statistical analysis, and data visualization.
• Knowledge in different communication protocols & data buses (e.g., CAN).
What can we offer?
You get an opportunity to work with sustainable transport solutions in a creative and multi-cultural work environment that provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally, with the mission to explore sustainable propulsion solutions novel concepts and technologies. You do so in an environment also characterized by openness, teamwork and curiosity that appreciates new ideas.
Don't hesitate, apply now. If you have any questions or want to know more, please contact:
Per Hellberg, Director Fuel Cell Propulsion Testing, Per.Hellberg@volvo.com
