Test Engineer for Vehicle Software Deployment
2026-03-06
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a small team in an automotive test environment where company cars are used as test vehicles to help validate the end-user experience. The team ensures that vehicles are updated, prepared and ready for testing and data collection, with a strong focus on software updates for new products, connected services and propulsion.
In this role, you will work hands-on with vehicle software deployment and help maintain high test readiness through activities related to OTA updates, VIDA and DSA.
Job DescriptionPrepare and update test vehicles for software validation and data collection.
Perform software updates in vehicles using methods and tools such as OTA, VIDA and DSA.
Execute and support tests related to new products, connected services and propulsion-related software.
Coordinate parallel activities to keep vehicles ready for upcoming test needs.
Collaborate closely with colleagues and share information clearly within a small team.
Work with stakeholders connected to workshops, quality and aftermarket-related functions.
RequirementsKnowledge of PIE and the software structure, including PGW, OTAmatic and OTA diagnostic tools.
Understanding of the vehicle's software and electrical topology.
Valid driver's license (category B).
Strong analytical skills.
Fluent Swedish and English, both verbal and written.
Collaborative approach with the ability to share tasks and information in a small team.
Ability to work proactively, stay organized and handle several tasks in parallel.
Nice to haveWorkshop experience, including software download, fault tracing and relevant IT systems.
Hands-on experience with tools such as PGW, OTAmatic, VIDA, OTA and DSA.
A network within workshops, quality departments and aftermarket-related functions.
Experience with development-oriented diagnostic or software download programs.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
