Job description
We are seeking motivated and detail-oriented Test Engineers to join our dynamic team. As a Test Engineer, you will play a critical role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our products by designing and executing test plans, identifying issues, and working closely with our development team to resolve them.
Responsibilities
Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases based on project requirements.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand product functionality and design test strategies accordingly.
Identify, document, and track defects and inconsistencies in the product.
Participate in design and code reviews to provide feedback from a testing perspective.
Automate test cases where applicable to increase efficiency and coverage.
Stay updated with the latest industry trends, tools, and best practices in software testing.
If you are passionate about quality and have the skills to ensure our products exceed our clients' expectations, we would love to hear from you! Please submit your resume outlining your experience in the automotive industry and why you're the perfect fit for this role.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience as a Test Engineer or similar role, with specific experience in the automotive industry.
Proficiency in test management tools and bug tracking systems.
Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.
Experience with automation testing tools is a plus.
Familiarity with automotive standards and regulations is highly desirable.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication skills and the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
