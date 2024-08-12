Test Engineer
2024-08-12
Techster Solutions is currently in an exciting growth phase and is looking to expand its team with new colleagues, starting with someone who has at least 3+ years of experience and can strengthen the team.
You can expect a dynamic environment where no two days are the same. However, one thing is certain: here, you will have the opportunity to use your skills and set your own limits for how much you want to develop. As a knowledge-based company, it is important for us that our specialists share their expertise and help their colleagues grow.
### Vad kommer du att göra?I din roll som Test Engineer kommer du att vara en del av ett tajt agilt utvecklingsteam. Du kommer att arbeta med automatiserad testning och felsökning, och även vara praktisk med riggarna. Här får du chansen att arbeta med de nya plattformarna och se hela systemets beteende.Huvudkompetenserna i teamet är generell testning och Basetech-koncept (nätverkshantering, diagnoskoncept, mjukvarunedladdning). Verktygen som används i det tvärfunktionella teamet är Jenkins, Git, Gerrit, CAPL, Robot Framework, CANoe, och vTest Studio.### Vem är du?Vi tror att du som Test Engineer uppskattar samarbetet med ditt agila team, är proaktiv, kreativ, delar med dig av erfarenheter, tar ledning och ansvar. Du är en problemlösare och en flexibel lagspelare. Du är strukturerad, entusiastisk, självgående och resultatorienterad. Vi tror att du har starka kommunikations- och analytiska färdigheter.### Kvalifikationer:- Generell god förståelse för testning- Erfarenhet av automatiserad testning- Kunskap om Git, Gerrit, Python, CAPL/C- Erfarenhet av testning och felsökning inom fordonsindustrin- Goda programmeringskunskaper i allmänhet
Do you think you could be Techster Solutions' next star? Do not hesitate to send in your application now. Selection is ongoing, and the start date will be agreed upon.
We are an entrepreneur-driven IT company, with both product knowledge and sales (Techster AB) and consulting services (Techster Solutions AB). This means we are very open to new technical solutions, knowledge exchange, and continuous learning. Having fun while maintaining a family-like atmosphere without hierarchies is equally important.
We want to create the consulting company you have always wanted to work for but perhaps haven't found yet. Today, we already have a mix of senior and junior employees, as well as both men and women. We want to continue building on this. So, welcome with your application!
