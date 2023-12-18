Test Engineer
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking a dedicated In-Vehicle Test Engineer to join the client's dynamic team, responsible for developing and testing various components of an advanced automotive infotainment system, including connectivity, infotainment, and audio features. This role focuses on comprehensive solution deliverables and involves both hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing and real car testing, executed by a team of highly experienced professionals.
As a member of this team, you will engage in extensive in-vehicle testing, which includes participating in prolonged expeditions under specific conditions to evaluate system performance. Effective communication and collaboration within the team and with other groups are crucial. Your daily activities will involve close interaction with the Domain Test Lead and development teams, depending on the current focus of testing or to address any discovered issues.
Key responsibilities include troubleshooting, understanding the entire system, clearly communicating about any non-functional aspects, and accurately identifying issues along with the relevant logs. A strong understanding of the vehicle's electrical system and the ability to connect and utilize testing equipment is essential.
Occasionally, when issues are challenging to replicate in a complete car environment, you may need to conduct in-depth investigations, collaborating with other teams and potentially recreating the issue in a lab setting. Building a strong personal network, including connections with workshop personnel and the complete vehicle organization, is vital for success in this role.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Perform cross-functional validation of the complete infotainment system and its HMI. The focus is on non-functional testing and/or issues that are difficult to find in less complex environments (than domain level)
• Perform testing of new SW deliveries in vehicles every week
• Plan and execute cross-functional expeditions
• Provide weekly summary
• Write test analysis and test specifications
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• a minimum B.Sc. in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics or equivalent experience
• Documented experience in Automotive and Infotainment
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
• Hold a valid Swedish B driver's license
• Have the ability to take on obstacles that occur in the field as challenges
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Curious
• Organized and quality-focused
• Self-motivated and a strong sense of perseverance.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 01 Feb 2024 - 31 Dec 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
