On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
Out client develops and produces world-class powertrain solutions for a global market, with a heritage from both Volvo Cars and Geely. We're a pioneering global supplier of propulsion technology, development services and contract manufacturing with manufacturing capabilities in two continents. We create value for customers and consumers by producing high-efficiency, low-emission engines that already power millions of vehicles.
Now, our goal is to re-imagine motion for the future with powertrain technologies that are both sustainable and practical.
There are unlimited possibilities at Aurobay for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond. Join us on our journey!
As a Test Engineer you will belong to the Lab and Workshop group specializing in ICE Calibration and Durability Testing, which is part of our R&D department. The team consists of 14 engineers and is responsible for the Calibration combustion engine test-beds and Durability combustion engine test-beds.
Your main tasks are
As a Test Engineer you will install engine to test cell and connect equipment relevant to the test. You will be responsible for the correct execution of the test and make sure the measurement quality level is fulfilled.
You will also perform service and contribute to troubleshooting on the testbed or test object when needed.
Together with your colleagues, you are responsible for maintaining the testbeds in such condition that they are capable and robust with high uptime to be able to produce measurement data 24 hours a day.
Main responsibilities:
• Perform tests in test cells according to work order.
• Ensure that the test cell and equipment are fully operational for the test object to run properly.
• Store and deliver accurate measurement data to customer during and after the test.
• Daily check and when necessary, perform service on the test object.
Qualifications
• Technical collage graduate together with working experience of similar tasks.
• Knowledge in Comtest automation system is advantageous.
• Knowledge of various test-bed systems such as HiL, INCA, Indicom, Orion is advantageous.
• Fluent in English and Swedish
Personality
• Team player with strong communications skills.
• A holistic view and delivery focus.
• Able to work independently and take on required actions on own initiative.
• A fast learner willing to share knowledge with others.
• Analytical mind with a sense of order.
• A genuine interest in technology.
Formalities
• Assignment period: 22 apr 202422 apr 2026
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Göteborg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 2
We offer
As a consultant, you get the opportunity to work with customers who are at the forefront of Swedish industry and business. The assignments are adapted so that the level is in line with the customer's expectations and is as developing and stimulating as possible. To help you, you will have many talented colleagues and an active exchange of experience. We transform careers and build successful companies by always following our values.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
To work as a consultant with us, you are required to:
1. Share our values
2. Is established in your profession
3. Has relevant experience for the assignment
4. Preferably have experience in different roles and different industries
Some of our assignments are covered by defence secrecy. This means that you need to have Swedish citizenship and undergo and be approved for a security check.
