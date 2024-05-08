Stream Embedded Test Lead
2024-05-08
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future.
About the position
Are you a trailblazing Test Leader with a passion for pushing the boundaries of automotive software testing? Join our team as we revolutionize the industry with cutting-edge solutions. As a Test Leader with expertise in software testing on all levels and base software development, you will play a pivotal role in designing and implementing groundbreaking software solutions for automotive applications. Embrace this opportunity to leave your mark on the future of automotive technology and on the strategy of 50% revenue from services.
You will be the guiding star in testing for the CSI stream and have a broad network within embedded testing in AB Volvo. This role offers a unique opportunity to work on exciting projects and collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive excellence in testing.
Who are we?
The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set.
We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board SW platforms.
As Stream Embedded Test Lead you will have the responsibility to:
• Lead and guide the different teams in their testing activities.
• Lead initiatives to enhance testing across trains and teams with the aim to ensure our joint deliveries.
• Develop and implement comprehensive test strategies and plans for the stream.
• Continuously evaluate and improve testing processes, methodologies, and tools within the stream to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and overall product quality.
• Report to and collaborate with the whole GTT network around testing and results.
Who are you?
At Volvo, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are looking for individuals who are passionate, innovative, and dedicated to making a difference in the world of embedded development. As a Stream Embedded Test Leader, we expect you to embody the following qualities:
• Leadership: You are a natural leader in your field who can inspire and motivate others to achieve their full potential. You have a proven track record of leading teams to success and are committed to fostering a collaborative and supportive work environment.
• Technical Expertise: You possess a deep understanding of embedded systems and software testing methodologies. You are comfortable working with complex systems and can effectively troubleshoot and resolve issues as they arise.
• Problem-Solving Skills: You thrive in challenging environments and are adept at finding creative solutions to complex problems. You approach issues with a positive attitude and a willingness to explore new ideas and approaches.
• Communication: You are an excellent communicator who can effectively convey ideas and information to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Team Player: You are a collaborative team player who values the contributions of others and works well in a cross-functional team environment. You understand the importance of teamwork and are committed to fostering strong relationships with your colleagues.
• Passion for Quality: You are passionate about delivering high-quality products that exceed customer expectations. You take pride in your work and are committed to continuously improving processes and practices to ensure the highest level of quality and reliability.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or equivalent proficiency.
• A long and varied experience in embedded testing on several levels.
• Strong understanding of embedded systems architecture and software platforms.
• Experience in designing and implementing automated test frameworks and tools to streamline testing processes and enhance efficiency.
What you will get?
• Opportunity to be to be part of a highly skilled team responsible for defining, developing and maintaining platform software and associated toolchains for trucks around the world.
• You will be part of an agile organization and engaged in various developmental activities with excellent opportunity to grow intellectually.
We strive for an inclusive culture that takes maximum advantage of the strength inherent in diversity. We believe that an inclusive team increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions. We are always looking for fresh ideas and it is our people that make the difference. The applications will be screened continuously.
Are we a good match? Curious and have questions?
Welcome to contact Malin Hållstedt, Group Manager Base SW Gamma. Email: malin.andresen.hallstedt@volvo.com
