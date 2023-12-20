Test Automation Engineer
2023-12-20
As a Test Automation Engineer you will be critical in ensuring that our development teams can work efficiently with quick access to feedback and information, collaborating with many parts of the organization. This will be done in a fun and engaging work environment that is always looking to build and improve.
Responsibilities
Administration and deployment of CI, dashboard and reporting servers for test automation.
Management of services and processes for testing of internal builds and public game releases.
Development of systems that provide timely feedback and analytics to developers and service users.
Document processes and provide user guides for developers and other service users.
Investigate and promote use of new technologies and better testing procedures.
Required Qualifications
Experience of Windows / Linux / macOS server administration.
Experience managing CI systems such as Gitlab.
Experience of writing tests using Python and associated frameworks.
Good verbal and written communication skills.
Service minded approach with a passion for providing and improving critical development services.
The right candidate is passionate about our games and believes that developer efficiency is key to making great experiences. As a key member of the PDS Tech team many developers will rely on your expertise and the services you maintain so you should be both service minded and confident in accepting responsibility. At Paradox, we pride ourselves in providing opportunities to develop and learn new skills so we are looking for candidates who are interested in expanding their talents and working with new technologies.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Location: Stockholm
Reports To: PDS BAT Tech Lead
If you think that this description matches your background, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously for this position. In your application, please show us why your previous experiences and skills would work for this role and why you are interested in working at Paradox. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in Paradox might compensate for this.
Since we strive for a more even gender distribution we highly encourage women to apply to this role.
