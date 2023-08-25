Test Automation Architect to join Quality Research and Development Team
2023-08-25
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
We are now looking for an Expert Test Automation Engineer who brings Robot Framework technical expertise to the table and has a service-oriented mindset to assist Engineers who are automating testing for different technologies using Robot Framework.
About this opportunity
Welcome to Quality Research and Development, the central capability at Nordea that is modernizing Software Quality by using best-in-class tools and methods taking into consideration Quality Externalities (Regulation, Technology landscape, advancements in Quality Assurance & Testing discipline), and Quality Internalities (Opportunities for Digitization, Automation and Standardization). You will join a group of experts in test automation and will have opportunity to define the standard for test automation at Nordea that covers both the process and technology to implement test automation for different technologies, including web applications, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), desktop applications, SAP, Hadoop/big data.
What you will be doing:
* Assisting IT (Information Technology) projects with test automation strategy design and execution, both refinement and implementation - including system integration and end-to-end tests
* Advising IT projects on test automation process improvement and help them deliver a high-quality product with a focus on speed and agility
* Taking on the Product Owner role to manage the development of Robot Framework keywords and libraries at Nordea
* Playing an active role in a test automation community of practice to share best practices and latest industry trends in test automation
Who you are
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have:
* Test Automation Architect experience (including aspects like test automation design and orchestration, working with security guidelines, maintainability of tests)
* Are a Robot Framework expert, with practical experience of implementing custom libraries and keywords
* Hands-on test automation development experience for APIs, web-based applications, desktop-based applications, and databases using Robot Framework
* An attitude/mindset of working with a community, where you will act as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Test Automation
* Product Owner skillset/mindset to manage the backlog for Robot Framework development/customizations
* Advanced knowledge of the Python programming language
Additional skills that are beneficial in this role:
* Inter-cultural communication skills (Nordics, Poland, India)
* Effective communication skills in English
What we offer
You will join a team of technology enthusiasts who are consistently looking at the latest and greatest in the software quality assurance discipline, and how to bring in those innovations into the financial sector. We have an active backlog of leveraging AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Machine Learning into test automation, so you will have opportunity to contribute to the backlog, implement the proof of concepts, as well as implement and rollout out test automation solutions across all IT initiatives.
Our unit is serving 1000+ Quality professionals and developers. Scalability and maintainability are at the core of what we develop. You will also have opportunity to work on enterprise-level test automation strategy and manage the portfolio of standard test automation tools / frameworks.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Please note that we will start interviews already before job opening closes, submit your application as soon as possible, no later than 17/09/2023.
For more information, you're welcome to contact hiring manager Fehmeed Ijaz at fehmeed.ijaz@nordea.com
. If you have any questions about recruitment steps you may contact our tech recruiter sanna.frisk@nordea.com
.
For candidates in Sweden only - For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
