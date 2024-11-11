Tender Engineer to Talent Program in Ludvika
Join our HVDC team as a Tender Engineer, where you will be responsible for bid work within software design in our control and protection system. Collaborate with customers to ensure our solutions meet their requirements and standards and take a proactive approach to finding solutions and continuously improving processes. Does it sound interesting? Don't hesitate and apply right away!
About the role
In this role, you will be part of the HVDC team and responsible for bid work within software design in our control and protection system. You will work together with customers to ensure our delivery meets their requirements and standards and be proactive in finding solutions and continuously improving the process.
Further selection of tasks:
• Gather requirements from customers within control & protection. Be involved in the early stages and secure projects.
• Collaborate and network with other engineering functions, sharing best practices across different projects and bids.
• Coordinate technical interfaces with other areas during implementation.
• Work on HVDC bids and projects, addressing all clarifications and deviations required for the design.
• Assess the risks in the proposed design and take necessary actions. Drive the green transition.
About the Company
The company develops and manufactures advanced energy solutions in high voltage direct current (HVDC), powerful transformers, and environmentally efficient high voltage switchgear. The company works on developing technologies for transferring energy from the production site to the usage area with minimal loss, which is crucial for supporting sustainable energy use. The company is a pioneer in technology that increases access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all. They help keep the lights on, factories running, and hospitals and schools open!
Based in Ludvika, the company has established operations worldwide and the future growth prospects are very good. With over 14,000 employees, they offer both their employees good skills development and their customers a well-established service/solution.
Here, you have the opportunity to work with the green energy transition by building customized systems in both software and hardware together with colleagues to meet the needs of customers and the world for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy.
The department you will work in is responsible for automation systems and digital real-time control within control and protection.
About You
You will be part of a tender engineering team within the TKST department (control, protection software). This department plays a crucial role within the HVDC organization, handling customer requirements, validating, and providing technical input to the final customer documentation during the tender phase. You will contribute your technical expertise in the control and protection area and coordinate work with the technical lead engineer. Participation in customer meetings may also be required. The team culture is flexible, and it is important to be collaborative with the highest respect for safety and work environment. Your potential and personal commitment are valued as highly as experience.
We would like you to be:
An extroverted person with good communication skills
Open-minded
Driven and committed
Enjoys being involved from the start of projects, driving business deals. A keen interest in project management and coordination is a plus
Must have:
• Education at least at the level of Vocational College, Bachelor's, or Master's degree - electrical engineer, software system design, or similar
• English proficiency in both spoken and written form
About Us
Framtiden works with both staffing and recruitment, and we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents to the right companies. Framtiden is located in seven cities in Sweden and in Oslo. For this position, you will initially be employed through us at Framtiden and then transition to being directly employed by the client company.
Framtiden's Talent Program
For one year, you will have approximately one training day per month. The training sessions are designed to help you with both technical skills development and personal growth.
The talent program gives you a unique opportunity to build relationships with other participants, exchange experiences, and get to know other parts of the organization.
Our goal is for you to have fun during the year while being equipped with important knowledge that will help you in your professional life.
Recruitment Process
• CV selection
• Interview with Framtiden (Recruitment Agency)
• Interview with the company
• Drug test
Selection is ongoing.
Conditions
• Start date: August 2025 (according to agreement)
• Location: Ludvika
Full-time
