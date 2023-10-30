Temporary Seasonal Help at Costco Wholesale!

Costco Wholesale Sweden AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Täby
2023-10-30


We at Costco Wholesale in Arninge, Täby are looking to hire part-time, temporary seasonal help in merchandising and front end operations.
Positions will begin on 13th November and finish 31st December. Positions are 24-hours-per-week minimum, Fridays kl.1300-2130, Saturdays and Sundays, kl.1100-1930.
Come and join our dynamic, fast-paced and exciting team!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-13
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB (org.nr 559300-7148)
Saluvägen 5 (visa karta)
187 66  TÄBY

Jobbnummer
8227506

