Executive Chef to Yasuragi
2023-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
We are looking for an Executive Chef to Yasuragi
Yasuragi is located in an area close to nature just 20 minutes from Stockholm's inner city. At this well renowned resort you will find a Japanese bath house with hot springs outside as well as inside, relaxing treatments and energizing activities. There are 191 hotel rooms and suites in Japanese style as well as 23 meeting rooms and three restaurants with food inspired by Japanese cuisine.
Food and drinks are an important part of the experience at Yasuragi. We want to offer our guests an experience where they can enjoy incredibly good food and delicious drinks, but also be inspired and learn from the Japanese gastronomic culture and heritage. We are inspired by Japanese hospitality and constantly strive to develop and refine the experience.
In the role of Executive Chef you are ultimately responsible for that culinary and gastronomic journey. You are the visionary leader who supports your team with a warm heart and inspires creativity that leads to constant development. You possess great knowledge in leadership and are driven not only by developing experiences, but people as well.
In addition to managing three kitchens, you are a part of the Food & Beverage senior leadership team and together with the Food & Beverage Manager responsible constantly develop yourself, inspire your team and develop gastronomy at Yasuragi. It is extremely important to us that you have a natural drive to develop and see opportunities where others see challenges.
Below, we have summarized some of the responsibilities for the role and some personal characteristics that are important to succeed in the role:
The main responsibilities in the role as Executive Chef:
• Responsible for the full operation in the kitchen
• Responsible for ensuring that the kitchen delivers the highest quality of food
• Responsible for the development of new menus
• Responsible for consistency of food production and service performance.
• Responsible for cost control and food stock
• Point of Contact with all Food suppliers.
Important personal characteristics in the role as Executive Chef:
• You are a leader that inspire your team
• You are passionate about leadership and believe success is a team effort
• Honesty and trust are fundamental values for you
• You see challenges as positive and develop from them
• You are driven by developing your team
• Equality and that everyone is treated equally is important to you
• Humble, respectful and clear communication is a strong characteristic of yours
Needed qualifications to apply for the role as a Executive Chef:
• Completed studies in a culinary school or similar education
• Minimum of 3 years of working as Executive Chef or similar positions
• You have an extensive knowledge of gastronomy
• You work structured and organized
• Experience from high volume restaurants and hotels
• Must be able to communicate both verbally and in writing English
Competences and qualities that are meritorious:
• Knowledge of Japanese and gastronomy
• Large contact network in the hospitality industry
• Kitchen Financial education through a certified school
• Food & Beverage revenue management
• Leadership training of any kind
The position is a full time 100% contract and the working hours for the role will be daytime, evenings and weekends based on the operations, but Yasuragi values a good and healthy work environment. Your working hours may vary in order to maintain a good life balance.
Benefits
As a full time employee at Yasuragi you are also a member of Nordic Hotels & Resort, which gives you a lot of benefits. Here are some of them:
• Health and wellness benefits where all employees can enjoy the Japanese Bath on request. You also receive benefits such as health care allowance
• Four free nights of a hotel of your choice in our Hotel Chain per year
• Staff prices in all the chain restaurants. (Strawberry Hospitality Group)
• Staff prices in all the chain hotels. (Strawberry Hospitality Group)
• Inspirational dinners in other restaurants that help us get better
• Competitive salary
• Opportunities for career growth within the Hotel chain
We Care for you
Yasuragi works actively to be a sustainable and equal workplace. The goal is that all employees experience the employee promise "We have a permissive work environment where safety, well-being and happiness are our focus. We cooperate and support each other and take a joint responsibility for everyone's well-being at work." As an employee at Yasuragi, you are part of the team that creates environments and experiences for people to feel good and do good.
We are proud members of Nordic Hotels & Resorts; a collection of hotels and resorts for the guest who is looking for a unique experience - whether it is for business or pleasure. Each hotel strives for a clear independent brand and a strong, recognizable identity. Our hotels can offer everything from striking design and contemporary art in the middle of the city to fresh air and total relaxation up in the mountains. Today, Nordic Hotels & Resorts consists of a total of 40 hotels and resorts and we continue to grow. Common to all our hotels is that we offer guests new, extraordinary hotel experiences. Always out of the ordinary. Read more at www.nordichotels.com.
Interviews will be held on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled before the last application date. We will only accept online applications. We look forward to receiving your application Ersättning
