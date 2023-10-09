Template - System Studies Analyst (Senior / Specialist)
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
We don't care much about making history. We care about #MakingFuture
Job Description
Are you passionate and ready for something new? Are you a committed and curious team player who likes to challenge? Are you attracted by contributing with your knowledge and at the same time developing further? Then you are exactly right for our team of System Studies, FACTS, and HVDC. The team is within T&D Sweden at AFRY, which is ranked number 1 in Sweden and 7th globally.
AFRY is now looking for a driven senior/specialist power system analyst who wants to take part in our success story.
System Studies, FACTS, and HVDC section is a vibrant and competent team within T&D Sweden at AFRY. The team has a cross-functional role with great expertise and has a focus on Network Planning, FACTS (Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems), HVDC (High-Voltage, Direct Current) transmission systems, Integration of Renewables, Energy Storage Systems, and other Advanced Power System Applications.
Qualifications
You are experienced within the power systems analysis field and have an MSc or Ph.D. in Electrical Power Systems with at least 5 years of hands-on experience in this field. You are passionate about working with new and leading technologies and have a good knowledge of FACTS and HVDC combined with a good understanding of RE systems integration challenges.
You have the knowledge and proven experience in simulation programs and power system tools.
You must demonstrate excellent command in at least two of the following software programs and tools, PSCAD, PSS/E, DIgSILENT / PowerFactory, EMTP-RV, ETAP, MATLAB, Simulink, RSCAD / RTDS ...etc.
Being able to demonstrate a very good understanding of Power Systems and HV applications is essential for the role. Knowledge and prior experience in FACTS, HVDC, or RE integration bring value to our offering and will be assessed on a merit basis during the application process.
For the senior role, knowledge of some of the following areas is essential for the role:
Network Planning Studies
Selectivity study of a power system
Grid Code Compliance and Connection Studies
Load Flow Analysis and Fault Analysis
Stability Analysis and Reliability Assessment
Dynamic Performance Studies
Transients & Insulation Coordination Studies
Power Quality Studies (Harmonic Performance, Flicker, ...etc)
System Interaction Studies and Resonance
Control System Design
AC & DC Network Integration
For the specialist role, deeper knowledge of some of the above areas is a must.
We develop the system requirements for different utility and industry customers' needs and also evaluate contractors and supplier submittals for both tenders and projects. You should be able to develop systems and solutions based on those system and functional requirements. We work together with our customers towards delivering sustainable techno-economic solutions in a timely manner is a core value for the team.
To succeed in the role, you need your social and analytical skills, you are expected to be communicative with a powerful self-drive, results-oriented, and able to work independently in both AFRY premises and also at our customers. This means that you will be given opportunities to travel and commute within Sweden in part but also you can expect to have the chance to work with some customers overseas.
We want a colleague who is business-oriented and understands the sales and marketing business as part of being a consultant and hence you should be able to develop and drive credible and productive long-term relations with our customers and expand your business network.
Fluent communication in English and a good command of Swedish are required for this position. Knowledge of other languages is a plus.
Additional Information
The last day for applications is 2023-11-05 but candidate evaluation and appointment take place on an ongoing basis so why not send in your application today!
If you have any questions, please contact Agata Erlandsson,
Hiring Manager Mustafa Ibrahim at mustafa.ibrahim@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
