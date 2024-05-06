Journalistic Security Specialist
What will you do in this role?
Join our newly formed cybersecurity team as a Journalistic Security Specialist and contribute to protecting the integrity and confidentiality of journalistic content and communications. In this critical role, you will be responsible for designing and implementing security measures to safeguard sensitive information, sources, and digital assets against threats and attacks. Your expertise will be instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our journalists, their sources, and the information they handle. You will be in the driver seat at high pace, to provide journalists with advice and equipment depending on their missions. You will report to the Head of Cybersecurity, Bernard Helou.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
- Collaborate with journalists, editors, and other stakeholders to assess security risks and vulnerabilities in journalistic workflows and communications.
- Collaborate with the physical security team for assignments related to journalists operating in high risk environments.
- Design and implement security protocols and best practices to protect journalistic content, communications, and digital assets from unauthorised access, interception, or tampering.
- Collaborate with journalists to understand their missions 'on the field' and support them with adapted tools and equipment.
- Conduct security assessments and audits of digital platforms, tools, and communication channels used by journalists, identifying and remedying security weaknesses and vulnerabilities.
- Contribute developing and delivering security awareness training and resources for journalists and editorial staff, promoting a culture of security awareness and vigilance.
- Monitor and analyse threats and attacks targeting journalistic organisations and personnel, providing timely threat intelligence and incident response support.
- Collaborate with IT/e-tech and cybersecurity teams to implement technical security controls and solutions to mitigate risks and enhance the security posture of journalistic operations.
- Provide guidance and support for secure handling and storage of sensitive information and documents, including encryption, secure file sharing, and data retention.
About the team:
We are building the cybersecurity team to support Schibsted Media and the journalists along their journey for free and independent press. Located in Norway and Sweden, the team is responsible for providing, supporting and maintaining cybersecurity tools for the company as well as providing safe products and services to our customers and journalists. We are part of the tech department, the cybersecurity team collaborates with other parts of the organisation, including journalists, editors, it-infrastructure, network, user devices, collaboration software, among others.
Key competencies:
- 1-4 years of experience in cybersecurity roles, around technical implementation of solutions and coding.
- Strong understanding of digital security risks and threats facing journalists, including surveillance, censorship, and cyberattacks with a focus on protecting journalistic content, communications, and sources.
- Experience with security tools and technologies used to protect digital communications and content, such as encrypted messaging apps, secure email platforms, and secure file storage solutions.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to convey complex security concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, managing multiple priorities and deadlines.
- Demonstrated ability to work independently and collaboratively with cross-functional teams to achieve security objectives.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a proactive and creative approach to addressing security challenges.
- Passion for journalism and a deep understanding of the importance of safeguarding press freedom and the public's right to know.
- Proficiency in either Norwegian or Swedish, and in English.
Nice to have:
- A relevant certification such as Certified Information Systems Security Professional - CISSP would be appreciated.
On Media
Our democracies depend on independent journalism - that's our business!
Schibsted Media consists of some of the leading Nordic newspapers and media brands like VG, Aftenposten, Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet, and many more. Now, Schibsted Media starts its journey as a new, independent company, and our ambition is to become the leading media destination in Nordics.
Schibsted is already at the forefront of technological development. Schibsted Media will continue to develop amazing products, strengthen authentic journalism and tailor make media content for our users. Everyone who works at Schibsted Media is a part of this bigger mission; reaching and empowering millions of people in their daily lives through offerings with superior relevance and authenticity. Join us in creating the media group of tomorrow.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
