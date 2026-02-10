Technology Lead
Role - Technology Lead
Technology - BTP, CAP, RAP, RISE, Grow, Security, Basis, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM, Solution Manager
Location - Sweden
Compensation - Competitive (including bonus)
Job Description
Today, the corporate landscape is dynamic and the world ahead is full of possibilities! None of the amazing things we do at Infosys would be possible without an equally amazing culture, the environment where ideas can flourish and where you are empowered to move forward as far as your ideas will take you.
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role:
Infosys is seeking a proactive and technically strong Technology Lead - SAP to join our SAP practice. This role is ideal for professionals with deep functional or technical SAP expertise who can lead delivery teams, contribute to solution design, and ensure successful execution of SAP S/4HANA projects. As a Technology Lead, you will play a key role in driving project outcomes, mentoring team members, and supporting client transformation journeys.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead SAP workstreams as a Functional or Technical Consultant across S/4HANA implementations (Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid).
• Collaborate with clients to understand business needs and translate them into SAP solutions.
• Utilize SAP toolchain for configuration, development, or administration tasks.
• Support solution proposal development, effort estimation, and project planning.
• Guide and mentor junior consultants and ensure quality delivery.
• Manage multiple priorities and contribute to a collaborative, high-performance team environment.
• Engage with cross-functional teams to ensure alignment and integration across SAP modules.
Required Qualifications:
• Experience in SAP Solution Architecture in respective skillset.
• Experience in BTP, CAP, RAP, RISE, Grow, Security, Basis, LeanIX, Signavio, Cloud ALM, Solution Manager
• Hands-on SAP consulting experience.
• Minimum of 3 full lifecycle SAP project implementations.
• Experience as a Functional or Technical Consultant in SAP projects.
• Exposure to at least two types of S/4HANA projects: Greenfield, Brownfield, or Hybrid.
• Proficiency in SAP toolchain usage or administration.
• Strong skills in solution proposal development and effort estimation.
• Excellent communication, teamwork, and client interaction skills.
• Ability to manage tasks across multiple workstreams with a positive, results-driven attitude.
Preferred Qualifications:
• Exposure to multiple SAP modules or skill areas within the SAP product portfolio.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
