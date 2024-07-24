Technician Balder
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
The beamline
The Balder beamline is dedicated to X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) and X-ray emission spectroscopy (XES) experiments in the medium and hard X-ray energy range, 2.
4 - 40 keV. The high brilliance from the 3 GeV storage ring, in combination with bespoke X-ray optics and complex scientific hardware and X-ray detectors, allows us to perform measurements down to sub-second time resolution. The samples vary from gases to solid samples and may require the use of tailored reactor cells or cryogenic temperatures, for example. An advanced gas mixing system is also being installed to serve user experiments. High levels of reliability are required at Balder to enable users to carry out experiments 24/7.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a technician to support the beamline. As a technician at Balder you will be an important part of our team supporting the scientists and technical support groups during beamline maintenance, commissioning and operations. You will assemble, test, and maintain the complex scientific instrumentation on the beamline. You will also prepare and install sample environment equipment, sample holders and ancillary equipment. You will ensure that all work on the beamline and support workshop is carried out in a safe manner.
Your main work tasks will be
- As part of the beamline team and in collaboration with engineering support groups, perform beamline installations, maintenance and trouble-shooting work especially when handling vacuum components, gas components and complex mechanical parts
- Assembly and maintenance of beamline equipment (gas system, cryo cooler, cryostat, vacuum pumps, motion stages)
- Responsible for the beamline specific workshop and equipment pool
- Assist in assembly, maintenance, and installation of sample environment and sample holders.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Technical oriented education, for example, engineering diploma. You should be able to show examples of practical skills in your area of expertise
- General knowledge in mechanical assembly/installations
- Experience with workshop tools and safety considerations
- Experience in at least one of the following areas: cryogenics, high vacuum equipment, machining, specialist gas handling
- General IT skills (MS Office, Linux)
- Good communication skills and good command of written and spoken English
- Good planning and organization skills, for example inventory management
- Ability to complete tasks autonomously and at your own initiative.
Below are seen as merits
- Knowledgeable with 3D-CAD/CAM software (we use SolidWorks) and preparation of simple engineering drawings
- Worked as an technician at a large scale facility
- Ability to carry out intricate mechanical and electrical assembly, including soldering
- Ability to use standard electronic measurement instruments for diagnostics.
As a person you can work independently, as well as in small teams, and you are not afraid to show initiative and contribute to finding solutions to technical issues. In communication, you are open and responsive to what your colleagues say, while being able to express your own ideas. Your personal qualities are very important and we are looking for a responsible person, with a healthy curiosity in technical developments.
You must be able to work flexibly when there are high-workload deadlines.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
