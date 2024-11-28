Technical Support Specialist
2024-11-28
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
Visa alla jobb hos Cos Systems AB i Umeå
About COS Systems
We are a global software company that helps our clients connect people to high-speed fiber broadband, enabling their full participation in today's digital world and economy. Our headquarters are located in Umeå, Sweden, but we have a global presence with team members in the USA, which together with Canada, is our most important market. You will work in an international environment where innovation and collaboration are key.
About the role
As a Technical Support Specialist, you will play a crucial role in our support team, serving as the bridge between our customers and the development team. You will be challenged with solving technical issues, educating users, and ensuring that our customers have the best possible experience with our products.
This role is perfect for someone who loves analyzing problems and finding solutions. This position lets you develop your technical expertise, work closely with international colleagues, and become a key player in a growing company. Your communication skills are essential as you explain technical issues to both customers and internal teams. In addition to the exciting daily challenges, this position offers the unique possibility to relocate to USA and work from our office in West Palm Beach, Florida.
We'd love to hear from you if you
Have solid technical and network troubleshooting skills, with a passion for solving complex IT and software issues.
Are a team player who thrives in an international environment and can collaborate with colleagues across different time zones.
Can clearly and simply explain technical concepts to users.
Are self-motivated and eager to contribute to developing the product by collaborating with the development and test teams.
Have experience in writing technical documentation, such as user manuals or knowledge base articles (a plus).
Are fluent in both written and spoken English.
We offer you:
A unique opportunity to be an important part of a fast-growing global tech company.
A dynamic work environment with a strong company culture that values different experiences and skills.
A fun and very nice office environment in central Umeå, with the flexibility to work partially remotely.
A supportive manager who encourages your personal and professional growth and gives you the freedom to achieve great results in your own way.
A competitive salary and benefits package.
Are you the problem solver we're looking for? Apply now and join our global team!
Department: Test and Support
Role: Support Specialist (full-time entry-level)
Location: Umeå, with the possibility of relocating to our office in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Cos Systems AB
Head of Test and Support
Fannie Jonasson fannie.jonasson@cossystems.com
