Technical Support Specialist
2023-05-25
Life is short - so we, at Tobii choose to spend it building high tech products that matter. We champion customers around the world by bringing value to the products that help their lives. And if you are as passionate as we are in amazing our customers, then better keep reading!
Based in our headquarters in Stockholm - the European hotbed for tech start-ups - our new Technical Support Specialist will join a global team who are the product experts to whom colleagues and customers turn to when in need of training, advice, and technical competence around eye tracking and attention computing technology.
You will be the first point-of-contact for customers and partners in providing general product knowledge, workflow, and technical support services including installation, troubleshooting, problem resolution, and maintenance.
What does your usual day look like?
Delivers remote technical troubleshooting and diagnostic support (phone/online) to ensure all products and services function properly, pre-sales, post-sales, and internally
Delivers first line professional support to end users and second line support to local offices and resellers
Develop knowledge content such as FAQs, tutorials, best practice guide, onboarding program, and answer questions related to Research Methodology
Drives continuous improvements and elaboration of internal processes.
Develop and contributes to the team's work instructions
Drives product development and improvement by collaborating with Sales and Marketing, Product, and Engineering teams
Escalates relevant product feedback with Global Customer Success
Ensures and authorizes return and/or replacement of Tobii hardware
To be successful in this role, we would love if you have
At least a (1) year of experience working in a customer/ technical, and product support role
University degree in business or equivalent
Eye for technology - being tech savvy, you like deep diving and learning cool technical products and skills
You enjoy interacting with customers and turning their frown upside down
A problem solving approach - you know there's a solution to every complex issue
Effective communication skills - verbal and written
Business level fluency in English
Not a requirement, but it's a merit if you have any of the skills below
Speaks either Japanese or Mandarin Chinese
Knowledge of programming languages such as Python and Unity
Experience with Salesforce, ERPs, ticketing tools
Sounds like you? Hit the button and apply!
We are curious about you! So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please address your questions to Villjun Rante and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through our website. We highly prioritize applications sent through our website.
So don't wait - at Tobii, we move quickly!
Tobii is the world leader in eye tracking - a technology that allows a computer to tell exactly where a person is looking. Eye tracking is used in a broad range of applications including market research and eye-controlled computer interfaces. Headquartered in Stockholm, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK, and USA. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-24
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tobii AB
(org.nr 556613-9654)
Karlsrovägen 2D (visa karta
182 53 DANDERYD
7819693