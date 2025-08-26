Technical Support Engineers - Waterjet
Step into the world of high-end maritime propulsion solutions with Kongsberg Maritime.
Due to internal movement within the company, two exciting opportunities have arisen for Technical Support Engineers, Waterjet to join our existing multi-skilled technical department within Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. We are looking for driven, solution-oriented engineers who are passionate about technically focused customer service and thrive in finding new ways to solve technical problems!
The Kongsberg Maritime team are experts in delivering high-end propulsion solutions for the maritime sector. As Technical Support Engineer at Kongsberg, you become part of the Global Customer Support Division which is responsible for Kongsberg Maritime services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket specifically for waterjet products. To provide our customers with a solid and confident experience throughout the whole product life cycle, we are also focused on delivering top class customer support in the global aftermarket. If you love communication and customer service on a global scale, we have a great opportunity for you!
In your role as Technical Support Engineer no two days are the same. In your daily work, you will provide technical support and assistance to customers and colleagues all around the world. The issues we are faced with often take place in real time, where you may, for example, assist by providing live technical guidance directly to customers and colleagues in the field, operating vessels experiencing operational disruptions. The issues often concern questions of mechanical and hydraulic nature, or even regarding electronic control systems. In your role you may also conduct investigations of various technical matters to improve both products and support processes. For this position, traveling occurs every now and then. The destinations can be almost anywhere in the world, so we hope you find this exciting.
We think you should have
To succeed in this role, we expect you will have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering as well as previous experience working in technical support or technical product development dealing with mechanics and hydraulics. Maritime industry and propulsion product experience is highly advantageous in these positions.
Given regular communication with both international customers and colleagues is a big part of this role, a high level of both oral and written English is necessary.
To excel in this role, you have a collaborative attitude and strong communication skills. You are well organized and like to work in a systematic way, prioritizing activities and allocating your resources effectively. You enjoy utilizing your professional specialist knowledge to analyze complex issues, deliver smart and feasible solutions and find it natural to share your experience and knowledge with others.
Why join us
We offer flexible working hours and the option to work remote or from home office.
Start your career through development programs and mentorship from industry leaders.
Work on exciting projects that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.
Last day to apply - 2025-09-19
Selection and interviews may commence during the application period. In this recruitment we utilize personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed further in the recruitment process.
Since we are a company working with customers in the Naval segment, questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Interested in knowing more? Contact:
Christer Berg, Manager Technical Support & Engineering, Waterjet
• 4670 884 00 08, christer.bergh@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 4676 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 350 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels.
Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
