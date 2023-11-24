Technical Specialist - Level Systems
2023-11-24
Do you want to be part of an innovative technical company that develops world leading products with over 90.000 employees worldwide? Are you motivated by helping customers with their technical challenges and want to work for a market leading company? Then the position as Technical Specialist at Emerson could be something for you!
Our business unit Level System / Rosemount Tank Gauging provides market leading radar level gauging systems for refineries and tank terminals. Our customers are located all over the world and have high expectations and demands on service and support. The Aftermarket Department supplies service that solves problems, creates trust, builds relations and always has the customer in focus. We are now looking for a new member of our team as one of our colleagues will move into another role within the company.
IN THIS ROLE:
You will mainly work with technical support with our customers located around the world but also provide training for both end-users and our distributors service engineers. The job demands a high level of independence and confidence in yourself as well as in the company. Since basically all our customers are located abroad, you must be able to travel when its necessary. It is important that you as a person, like to travel as well as meeting new people and cultures.
If you are a problem-solving person who is devoted to giving good service, we can offer you a stimulating position in a growing, profitable and technically advanced company. You will get to work in a highly international environment with great career opportunities.
FOR THIS ROLE YOU WILL NEED:
Success in this role re requires a customer focused team player with social skills and solid technical understanding. You have an engineering degree from university or equivalent experience. Driving license class B is required.
You are able to build good relationships with our internal and external customers and you are fluent in English both written and spoken, Swedish is merited. The position is based in Mölnlycke.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
For more information regarding the position contact Manager Aftermarket Håkan Bertling, Hakan.Bertling@Emerson.com, phone +46 31 33 70 266.
Welcome with your application no later than October 17th, 2023, but please note we follow a process of continuous selection and will close the vacancy when we find the right candidate.
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we only accept applications through our career site.
ABOUT US
WHY EMERSON
Our Commitment to Our People
At Emerson, we are motivated by a spirit of collaboration that helps our diverse, multicultural teams across the world drive innovation that makes the world healthier, safer, smarter, and more sustainable. And we want you to join us in our bold aspiration.
We have built an engaged community of inquisitive, dedicated people who thrive knowing they are welcomed, trusted, celebrated, and empowered to solve the world's most complex problems - for our customers, our communities, and the planet. You'll contribute to this vital work while further developing your skills through our award-winning employee development programs. We are a proud corporate citizen in every city where we operate and are committed to our people, our communities, and the world at large. We take this responsibility seriously and strive to make a positive impact through every endeavor.
At Emerson, you'll see firsthand that our people are at the center of everything we do. So, let's go. Let's think differently. Learn, collaborate, and grow. Seek opportunity. Push boundaries. Be empowered to make things better. Speed up to break through. Let's go, together.
Accessibility Assistance or Accommodation
If you have a disability and are having difficulty accessing or using this website to apply for a position, please contact: idisability.administrator@emerson.com
.
ABOUT EMERSON
Emerson is a global leader in automation technology and software. Through our deep domain expertise and legacy of flawless execution, Emerson helps customers in critical industries like life sciences, energy, power and renewables, chemical and advanced factory automation operate more sustainably while improving productivity, energy security and reliability.
With global operations and a comprehensive portfolio of software and technology, we are helping companies implement digital transformation to measurably improve their operations, conserve valuable resources and enhance their safety.
We offer equitable opportunities, celebrate diversity, and embrace challenges with confidence that, together, we can make an impact across a broad spectrum of countries and industries. Whether you're an established professional looking for a career change, an undergraduate student exploring possibilities, or a recent graduate with an advanced degree, you'll find your chance to make a difference with Emerson. Join our team - let's go!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Omfattning
Rosemount Tank Radar AB
(org.nr 556043-5124)
Layoutvägen 1 (visa karta
)
435 33 MÖLNLYCKE Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
